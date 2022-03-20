Koresh Dance brings Matisse art to life

One of the most popular ensembles that Choregus Productions has brought to Tulsa, Koresh Dance Company returns to present a new dance work inspired by the artist Henri Matisse.

Matisse created two works that he titled “Dance” — a preliminary study that is part of the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, and the finished painting, which is part of the collection of the Hermitage in Moscow.

The painting depicts five stylized figures holding hands and dancing in a circle and is considered one of the artist’s most iconic paintings.

Choreographer Ronen Koresh has created “La Danse” in 2019, to a score that combines original music by John Levis and poetry by Karl Mullen. A 2020 review of the performance described the choreography as “a beautiful mix of earthy stomping, balletic architecture and idiosyncratic gestural detail,” adding that “the choreography and the dancing are something that simply must be seen to be believed.”

The evening will also feature excerpts from a new work by Koresh, titled “The Muse,” which also is set to music by John Levis.

The performance is 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Lorton Performance Center, 550 S. Gary Ave. Tickets are $40-$50. To purchase and more information: 918-688-6112, choregus.org.

Tulsa Chorale presents ‘Israel in Egypt’

The Tulsa Oratorio Chorus will mark a milestone with its upcoming concert, as it will be the last under the artistic direction of Tim Sharp.

Sharp will conduct Handel’s oratorio “Israel in Egypt,” featuring vocal soloists Emma Jane Sharp and Kim Childs, organists Vicki Smith and Cathy Venable, and members of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra.

The performance is 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, 1301 S. Boston Ave.

Sharp took over as artistic director of what was then known as the Tulsa Oratorio Chorus in 2009.

“From my first downbeat in 2009 through our 13 years of fantastic performances, I have known nothing but joy in music making with this group,” Sharp said in a statement. “In my time here we have grown to more than 100 singers, traveled internationally, collaborated with local arts groups and composers from across the world, rebranded and persevered a pandemic.”

Tickets are $5-$25. To purchase and more information: tulsachorale.org.

‘A Blank Page or Canvas: Remembering Sondheim’

March 22 would have been the 92nd birthday of legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, and a number of local artists created a special tribute to Sondheim and his work, in a show titled “A Blank Page or Canvas: Remembering Sondheim.”

The performers have appeared in local productions of such Sondheim shows as “Sunday in the Park with George,” “A Little Night Music,” “Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” “Assassins” and “Into the Woods.”

The performance was set for Tuesday, March 22, at the Lynn Riggs Theater, 621 E. Fourth St. However, due to illness, this event has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. For more information: okeq.org.

