Killer Queen pay tribute to classic rock band

At the time, Patrick Myers recalled, it was just a way for four newcomers to university life to get acquainted.

“We started talking about what music we all liked,” Myers recalled, “and while everyone had fairly broad tastes — everything from Bowie to Nirvana to the Pixies — the one thing that we all had in common was that we loved Queen.”

But as that first semester at Goldsmiths College in the University of London progressed, this shared love of the music of Queen took on a greater resonance.

“This was the fall of 1991,” Myers said. “Someone idly mentioned that they wished they had been able to see the band’s last concert, which had been in 1986. Freddie (Mercury) was still alive, and we assumed we’d get another chance to see them in concert.”

However, in November 1991, it was announced that Mercury, the flamboyant front man of Queen whose powerful, multi-octave voice and commanding stage presence could fill arenas, had contracted AIDS. Twenty-four hours later, Mercury died at age 45.

“It was such a shock,” Myers said. “I remember you could walk through our residence hall, and you’d hear Queen music coming from every room. There was just this kind of collective grief, and immersing ourselves in their music was a way of dealing with that grief.”

Being immersed in the music of Queen has become something of a way of life for Myers. He is the founder and lead singer of Killer Queen, a band that has been recreating the look and sound of Queen in concert for nearly 30 years.

The band is scheduled to perform Thursday, July 21, at the Tulsa Theater, as part of its 2022 U.S. tour.

Myers said the original band formed in a most unlikely place.

“The laundry room in our residence hall had an old, beat-up piano, so you could pass the time while you did your laundry,” he said, laughing. “I would go down there and start playing Queen songs. I was at university to studying acting, and I had developed a range of impersonations, including Freddie Mercury.

“I remember looking in the mirror one day and pulled a face and thought, ‘Hang on a minute — I do that, and I might be able to do a physical impersonation as well as a vocal one,” Myers said.

Myers and his colleagues decided to pool their resources and do what they could to replicate a Queen concert. They managed to book a venue and performed before an audience of college students like themselves.

“We honestly had no idea if it would work,” Myers said. “But the wave of love that come from that audience was just overwhelming. I had always wanted to be in the crowd when Queen performed ‘Radio Gaga,’ and do the hand-clap with everyone. It was a really weird feeling to be on the other side of that — to be the one on the stage getting everyone else to clap along.

“It wasn’t how I envisioned that rite of passage happening,” Myers said, laughing. “But what it told us was that these people knew where we were coming from. It was out of a love for this music, these songs, and we were all celebrating that together.”

Myers said they were immediately offered more gigs at universities around Great Britain. Then came an offer of performing in the West End, London’s equivalent of Broadway. Then came opportunities to perform throughout the world.

“We’ve gone from banging out songs on a piano in a laundry room to performing in many of the arenas where Queen has played,” Myers said. “It’s really been amazing.”

Myers said the original college lineup did not last long, as some weren’t up to the demands of touring. The current band line up features Simon Small on guitar, Brad Waissman on bass and drummer John Howells, with Myers handling piano and some guitar parts as well as singing lead. The other band members also contribute vocals.

That gives Killer Queen one slight advantage over the original.

“Queen only had three singers,” Myers said. “(Bassist) John Deacon didn’t sing, and (guitarist) Brian May was often dashing about the stage, so most of the singing was Freddie and (drummer) Roger Taylor.

“We’re able to do a lot because of the four-part harmonies,” he said. “And in songs like ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ we’re able to underscore the harmonies with guitar and piano, to make them sound larger.

“We try to compromise as little has possible,” Myers said. “There are lot of details in these songs to get right — and the songs are challenging enough on their own. But we work to get everything as good as we can, because it’s all about these incredible songs. And if we’re able to help people lose themselves in these songs for an evening, then we’ve accomplished what we set out to do.”

