Kahlo, kid's art, highlight Philbrook's 2021-2022 season

Works by one of the most iconic artists of the 20th century, Frida Kahlo, as well as original creations by young Tulsans, will be part of the Philbrook Museum of Art's plans for the upcoming season.
The major exhibit will be “Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection” will be at the museum, 2727 S. Rockford Road, June 23-Sept. 12, 2022.
The exhibit is drawn from the collection of Jacques and Natasha Gelman, and is made up of more than 150 items, including seven of Kahlo’s most famous self-portraits, as well as drawings by, and photographs of, the artist.
The exhibit also includes work by Kahlo’s romantic and artistic partner, Diego Rivera, as well as that of their contemporaries, including Lola Álvarez Bravo, María Izquierdo, David Alfaro Siqueiros, and Rufino Tamayo, along with other materials that help place the artists' lives and work in a historic context.
Philbrook Museum president and CEO Scott Stulen, who announced the museum's plans during an event Wednesday evening, said that the show could possibly be one of the most popular exhibit's the museum has presented, as Kahlo's work exerts such a unique fascination for many people.
While Rivera and many of the other artists were well-known during their lifetimes for their socially changed paintings, sculptures and frescos that dealt with issues of the times, Kahlo – whose work was relatively unknown during her life – has eclipsed them in fame, as her work, combining Mexican folklore and unflinching self-examination, continues to resonate with modern audiences.
Stulen said the museum is planning for an "all-encompassing experience" that will include special programming, transforming a portion of the museum's grounds into "Frida's Garden," and unveiling what will likely become a permanent fixture at Philbrook, a Beer Garden.
While the Kahlo show is the "blockbuster" exhibit of the season, Stulen also said the museum will host a big show, titled "The BIG Show," that will feature original works by young local artists, up to age 18.
Stulen said another museum had done a similar event, aimed at adult artists, in which people could submit works that measured in size no more than 12 inches — "if it fit in the (12-inch) box, it was in the show," Stulen said. "We decided to take that idea and flip it, and opening to local artists ages zero to 18."
"The BIG Show" will be displayed March 11-May 8, 2022, and the museum is current accepting submissions. For more information about submitting one's work: philbrook.org/bigshow.
Other forthcoming events include "This is an Adventure: Accidentally Wes Anderson," which will open Sept. 17 at Philbrook.
Inspired by the popular Instagram account created by Wally Koval, "This is an Adventure" brings together images that evoke the uniquely symmetrical, candy-colored aesthetic familiar to fans of Wes Anderson films, which include "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "The Royal Tenenbaums," "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou" and "The Paris Dispatch."
This crowd-sourced exhibit will be on display in the Philbrook's main gallery as well as the stained-glass cabin on the museum grounds — a location, Stulen said, that would not look out of place in a Wes Anderson film.
In addition, Mark Mothersbaugh, of the band Devo and a longtime collaborator with Anderson, will create a unique soundtrack for the exhibit.
Following this exhibit will be "Another World: The Transcendental Painting Group," Oct. 17 to Feb. 22, 2022.
This is the first major group show of works by the 11 artists who in the 1930s settled in New Mexico and began to use abstraction as a way to explore spiritual ideas, to "carry painting beyond the appearance of the physical world...to imaginative realms that are idealistic and spiritual.”
The exhibit will include more than 75 paintings and drawings by such artists as Raymond Jonson, Emil Bisttram, Agnes Pelton and Florence Miller Pierce.
Stulen also said the museum's annual holiday event, Festival, will return with "more lights, more food, more fun," Nov. 26-Dec. 31.
He also said the museum continues to live up to its mission "To make a creative and connected community through art and gardens" with such events as "Super Fun Summer," which, Stulen added, "will likely become Super Fun Anytime," which offers visitors of all ages the chance to explore their own creativity; and an expanded program of live music.