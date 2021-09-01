Kahlo, kid's art, highlight Philbrook's 2021-2022 season

Works by one of the most iconic artists of the 20th century, Frida Kahlo, as well as original creations by young Tulsans, will be part of the Philbrook Museum of Art's plans for the upcoming season.

The major exhibit will be “Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection” will be at the museum, 2727 S. Rockford Road, June 23-Sept. 12, 2022.

The exhibit is drawn from the collection of Jacques and Natasha Gelman, and is made up of more than 150 items, including seven of Kahlo’s most famous self-portraits, as well as drawings by, and photographs of, the artist.

The exhibit also includes work by Kahlo’s romantic and artistic partner, Diego Rivera, as well as that of their contemporaries, including Lola Álvarez Bravo, María Izquierdo, David Alfaro Siqueiros, and Rufino Tamayo, along with other materials that help place the artists' lives and work in a historic context.

Philbrook Museum president and CEO Scott Stulen, who announced the museum's plans during an event Wednesday evening, said that the show could possibly be one of the most popular exhibit's the museum has presented, as Kahlo's work exerts such a unique fascination for many people.