Joy Harjo named Artist-in-Residence for Dylan Center

U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo has been named the first Artist-in-Residence for the Bob Dylan Center, which is scheduled to open to the public May 10.
Harjo, a Tulsa native and citizen of the Muscogee Nation, will be responsible for presenting educational programs, live performances and curating special exhibitions at the center during the course of her six-year tenure as artist-in-residence.
“As a poet, musician, playwright and author, Joy Harjo exemplifies artistry and brings light to the world through her work,” said Steve Higgins, managing director of the American Song Archives that overseas the Bob Dylan Center.
“The Center’s programs and exhibits will explore the creative process and inspire the next generations of artists," Higgins said, "and we couldn’t be more honored that Joy is playing such an important role in helping us to fulfill our mission and establish our future legacy.”
In a statement about her appointment, Harjo said, “When Bob Dylan stepped forward and made his path of song-making, poetry, and storytelling — a path that lit a generation — he opened a creative door for others to find their way to fresh invention and imagining. I am one of those who followed. My residency will allow this legacy to be extended to the community, to encourage and share creativity. I am honored to be part of this new venture.”
Harjo, the first Indigenous writer to be chosen as U.S. Poet Laureate, was appointed to a rare third term in 2020. She has also been a Tulsa Artist Fellow since 2019.
Harjo has written nine books of poetry, two memoirs, plays and children's books. Her honors include the Ruth Lily Prize for Lifetime Achievement from the Poetry Foundation, the Academy of American Poets Wallace Stevens Award, two National Endowment for the Arts fellowships, and a Guggenheim Fellowship. As a composer and musician, Harjo has produced seven award-winning music albums.
The Bob Dylan Center, which will be at 116 E. Reconciliation Way in the Tulsa Arts District, will be the primary public venue for the Bob Dylan Archives, a collection of more than 100,000 items spanning Dylan’s career, including handwritten manuscripts, notebooks, and correspondence; films, videos, photographs, and artwork; memorabilia and ephemera; personal documents and effects; unreleased studio and concert recordings.
The American Song Archives, which operates the Woody Guthrie Center as well as overseeing the Bob Dylan Center, is part of the George Kaiser Family Foundation.