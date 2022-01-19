Joy Harjo named Artist-in-Residence for Dylan Center

U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo has been named the first Artist-in-Residence for the Bob Dylan Center, which is scheduled to open to the public May 10.

Harjo, a Tulsa native and citizen of the Muscogee Nation, will be responsible for presenting educational programs, live performances and curating special exhibitions at the center during the course of her six-year tenure as artist-in-residence.

“As a poet, musician, playwright and author, Joy Harjo exemplifies artistry and brings light to the world through her work,” said Steve Higgins, managing director of the American Song Archives that overseas the Bob Dylan Center.

“The Center’s programs and exhibits will explore the creative process and inspire the next generations of artists," Higgins said, "and we couldn’t be more honored that Joy is playing such an important role in helping us to fulfill our mission and establish our future legacy.”