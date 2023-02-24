Joy Harjo and Kristin Chenoweth, who were jointly honored at the Oklahoma Governor’s Arts Awards in 2021, will be sharing their latest literary endeavors next month.

Harjo, the Tulsa native and citizen of the Mvskoke Nation who recently ended her tenure as the 23rd U.S. Poet Laureate, will publish her third book for young readers, titled “Remember” (Random House Studios, $18.99), on March 21.

Broken Arrow native and Tony and Emmy Award winner Chenoweth will be at Oklahoma City’s Full Circle Bookstore March 6 for the first Oklahoma event for her latest book, “I’m No Philosopher, but I Got Thoughts: Mini-Meditations for Saints, Sinners, and the Rest of Us” (Harper Celebrate, $22.99).

Harjo’s book, illustrated by Caldecott Medalist Michaela Goade, is an adaptation of Harjo’s poem “Remember,” which originally appeared in her 1983 collection, “She Had Some Horses,” which has since become one of the author’s best-known works. A selection from the poem is on the NASA probe Lucy, which was sent to study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids.

The poem is a reminder and an encouragement to reflect on family, nature, one’s heritage, and the world around us. A pre-publication review by Kirkus Reviews calls the book “a contemplative, visually dazzling masterpiece that will resonate even more deeply each time it is read. ... Children will take comfort in the words of strength about nature and the universe; adults should use this book to spark dialogue about the natural world and family stories.”

Goade, a member of the Tlingit Nation in Alaska whose award-winning books include “Berry Song” and “We Were Protectors,” said she was not very familiar with Harjo’s work before she was approached about the “Remember” project.

“Joy’s poem is so beautiful and powerful, and it was an exciting creative challenge to weave a visual story into and around her words,” said Goade, whose illustrations draw from her own Tlingit heritage.

“Joy begins her poem with an invitation to remember the stars, then the moon, and finally the sun,” she said. “I realized that in traditional Tlingit creation stories, Raven brings us light by first releasing the stars, then the moon, and finally the sun. It was a similarity I couldn’t ignore. From that point on, I was inspired to set the visual narrative in traditional Tlingit territory, my ancestral homelands, in southeast Alaska.”

Thoughts on lifeWhile not wanting to dispute the declaration that is her book’s title, one could say that Kristin Chenoweth’s career in show business is due to philosophy.

She burst on the national scene in 1999, when she was cast as Sally Brown in a new revival of the musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” This version of the show included a song written especially for Chenoweth’s character, titled “My New Philosophy,” and her performance of this peppy number helped to earn her a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress.

And Chenoweth herself admits in the introduction to “I’m No Philosopher...” that philosophy of one form or another has been an integral part of her career.

“I’m not a philosopher, but I’ve played one on TV,” she writes. “And in the movies. And on Broadway. Every character I’ve ever played has her own unique worldview, and cracking that open was key to playing the bejeebers out of her.”

Over the course of 16 breezily written chapters, Chenoweth shares her thoughts about everything from love and work to loss and anxiety, harmony and screwing up to openness and closure.

The book also includes several interactive features, such as a pie chart to fill out, questions to answer and other mini-activities, as well as some of Chenoweth’s own tips for self-care.

“I think we can all agree that what this tired world needs right now is one big celebration,” she writes. “You bring the champagne, and I’ll bring this book, which is my gift to you: a celebration of whatever makes this day joyful, a mini-vacation from whatever makes it a challenge.”

Oklahoma City’s Full Circle will host a meet-and-greet and book-signing event beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, March 6. Tickets are required and are free with the purchase of the book from Full Circle Bookstore. Copies of Chenoweth’s other books, which include the children’s book “What Shall I Do with My Love Today?” and the anthology “My Moment,” will be available for purchase.