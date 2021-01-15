John Everitt, former Arts and Humanities Council of Tulsa director, dies at 85

John Everitt, who sought to educate and entertain Tulsans through his work with the Arts and Humanities Council of Tulsa and Light Opera Oklahoma, died Jan. 7 in Boise, Idaho. He was 85.
Everitt suffered from Alzheimer’s in the final years of his life.
A native of Great Britain, Everitt served as executive director of the Arts and Humanities Council of Tulsa (now known as ahha Tulsa) from 1977 to 1991, during which time he oversaw the creation of some of the council’s longest-running programs.
These include Artists in the Schools, which brings working artists to public school students; the Harwelden Institute, designed to help teachers integrate the arts into their classrooms; and the Tulsa Chautauqua.
“John was truly the quintessential arts administrator,” said Ken Busby, president and CEO of the Route 66 Alliance who has also served as head of the AHCT. “He was always conscious, and conscientious, about the financial aspects of the arts. But he was also someone who understood the value of arts for arts’ sake. He knew that the arts and the humanities were of great value to the quality of everyone’s lives.
“And because of his theatrical background,” Busby added, “John was able to get that message across with a sense of flair and good humor that made you feel that, if you were working with John, you were part of something magical.”
That theatrical background would come to the foreground when he and his wife, University of Tulsa professor of voice Jane Carmichael, founded the Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Tulsa. The group staged its first production of a Gilbert & Sullivan opera, “The Gondoliers,” in 1983.
“People seem to enjoy that kind of English music,” Everitt said in a 1992 interview. “We were so encouraged by the response from the first show, we decided to make it a regular summer production.”
That would continue, with Everitt and Carmichael often featured in leading roles of shows such as “The Pirates of Penzance” and “H.M.S. Pinafore,” through 1997, when then company expanded beyond the works of Gilbert & Sullivan and renamed itself Light Opera Oklahoma (LOOK), bringing in top performers and directors to work with local performers. LOOK would continue until 2015.
“He was someone who was always willing to foster new talent,” said Eric Gibson, who worked with Everitt as his associate with LOOK before taking over the directorship when Everitt stepped down in 2005. “He was always willing to give people a chance to try new things.
“I also got to direct him a few times, and it’s always a little nerve-wracking to be directing your boss,” Gibson said, “but John was always gracious and receptive to new ideas. On the other hand, John could also be quite adamant when it came to traditions, especially where Gilbert & Sullivan was concerned. So then, you just had to step out of the way and let him do what he wanted to do — which usually was better than anything I could have suggested.”
Everitt was born in Uxbridge, England, in 1935, and attended Harrow County Grammar School for Boys, earning top academic honors. A two-year trip to New Zealand to visit a relative helped fuel his lifelong interest in the theater and earned him a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.
He served in the British Royal Military Police from 1954 to 1957, stationed primarily in Korea, where he was appointed to be the troop’s entertainment officer. Once out of the service, Everitt pursued a career as an actor while also working as a salesman.
Patty McNeer, who was Everitt’s companion for the last decade of his life, said he often told the story of his being in the running for a role in a new musical headed for Broadway.
“He said it had come down to him and two other actors, and John was certain he was going to get the part,” McNeer said. “But then an agent came to the theater saying, ‘You have to hear my boy.’ That boy was Robert Goulet, and the role was Lancelot in ‘Camelot.’”
Everitt’s career in arts management began in 1968, when he was appointed to lead the New Jersey Cultural Council in Bergen County, New Jersey. He served as the executive director of the Arts and Education Council of Greater St. Louis and the Century Center in South Bend, Indiana, prior to coming to Tulsa.
After resigning from the Arts and Humanities Council, Everitt remained in Tulsa, working as a consultant with local nonprofit organizations to help them in fundraising and developing effective boards of directors.
“One quality that John knew how to use very well was his charm,” Busby said. “I remember he often gave a toast that you probably couldn’t get away with today, that went, ‘Here’s to our wives and our sweethearts, and may the two never meet.’ No one but John, with that British accent and that twinkle in his eye, could deliver that line so well.”
Everitt was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Carmichael. He is survived by McNeer, and two sons, Jonathan and Scott.
Funeral services are pending.
