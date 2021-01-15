John Everitt, former Arts and Humanities Council of Tulsa director, dies at 85

That theatrical background would come to the foreground when he and his wife, University of Tulsa professor of voice Jane Carmichael, founded the Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Tulsa. The group staged its first production of a Gilbert & Sullivan opera, “The Gondoliers,” in 1983.

“People seem to enjoy that kind of English music,” Everitt said in a 1992 interview. “We were so encouraged by the response from the first show, we decided to make it a regular summer production.”

That would continue, with Everitt and Carmichael often featured in leading roles of shows such as “The Pirates of Penzance” and “H.M.S. Pinafore,” through 1997, when then company expanded beyond the works of Gilbert & Sullivan and renamed itself Light Opera Oklahoma (LOOK), bringing in top performers and directors to work with local performers. LOOK would continue until 2015.

“He was someone who was always willing to foster new talent,” said Eric Gibson, who worked with Everitt as his associate with LOOK before taking over the directorship when Everitt stepped down in 2005. “He was always willing to give people a chance to try new things.