Jimmy Buffett speaks on his 'Margaritaville' musical and getting back on the road

“Some people who saw that show approached me and said they’d like to take my music and make a musical out of that,” Buffett said. “Frank Marshall (one of the show’s original producers) was the one who came up with the idea, and I said one of things I wanted was that the people we got to write it to be fans of the music. I wanted people who had been to our shows, who understood the unique sort of energy they have.”

Garcia and O’Malley are veteran TV comedy writers — Garcia created “My Name is Earl,” O’Malley was a producer of the series “Shameless” and created the series “Survivor’s Remorse.” But they also met the criteria of being avid Buffett fans.

“And that was important to me, because I could say to them, ‘You’re the fans — what songs would you want to have in the show?’” Buffett said. “So there’s a good mix of the songs everyone knows, some of which we changed around a bit for the sake of the story, some new ones I wrote specifically for the show. Then we turned them over to the actors and let them do their version of me.