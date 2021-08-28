Jimmy Buffett speaks on his 'Margaritaville' musical and getting back on the road

Most of the die-hard fans of Jimmy Buffett – the people who proudly call themselves “Parrotheads” – can recall the very first time they went to a Jimmy Buffett concert.
So can Jimmy Buffett. It just took about 40 or so years, and the creation of a Broadway musical built around his extensive catalog of songs, for him to achieve that milestone.
“This is going to sound funny, I know, but I have hardly ever heard other people do my songs,” Buffett said during a recent telephone conversation. “When I was starting out and trying to be a songwriter, I had maybe four or five people cut some demos of my songs, but that was about it. Then I decided to hit the road and perform my songs myself.”
But, as Buffett and his creative partners were working at readying the musical “Escape to Margaritaville” for its Broadway premiere in 2017, one of the steps in that process was an investors’ showcase, where those who are considering backing something on Broadway are presented with excerpts from potential shows.
“It was really interesting,” Buffett said. “Most of my songs tell a story to begin with, but here the songs were made to be part of a different story. And then to hear other people singing things I’ve been singing for years — I gotta tell you, I was a little shell-shocked by the whole thing.
“When it was over, we got a standing ovation, and then at the question-and-answer session afterward, someone asked me what I thought of it,” he said. “And all I could think of to say was, ‘I just realized, I’ve never been to a Jimmy Buffett concert before. It was nice to finally see one.’”
Buffett laughed, then said, “And I said, ‘Now I think I understand what all the fuss is about.’”
That fuss truly began in 1977, when Buffett released the album “Changes in Latitude, Changes in Attitude,” which included his first No. 1 hit, “Margaritaville.”
The song, about a fellow contemplating a love gone wrong and consoling himself with snacks, music, tattoos and frozen concoctions, would be something of a signature song for Buffett — or as he put it, “one of about a dozen songs I have to play at a show or people aren’t going to let me get out of town.”
But “Margaritaville” would also become the signature song for what is now a brand extolling the joys of a laid-back lifestyle, complete with booze in the blender and cheeseburgers in paradise, where Caribbean breezes waft your cares away, and it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere.
It’s an image — or maybe just a fantasy — that Buffett has promoted and propounded over the years through dozens of albums and tireless touring, making him one of the most successful acts in popular music today, as well as through a string of resorts and restaurants, including the Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Casino & Restaurant in the River Spirit Casino Resort.
And now, it’s embodied in a stage musical, “Escape to Margaritaville,” which will open Tuesday, Aug. 31, at the Tulsa PAC.
It’s the first Broadway touring production to play Tulsa since February 2020, and the Tulsa run is also the first performances for this production since it was shut down March 11, 2020, because of the pandemic.
“Tulsa’s always been a great place for us,” Buffett said. “I remember when I was the headline act at the Cain’s Ballroom — it was back in the ‘70s, and being the headliner at Cain’s was kind of a validation that you had made it. It’s like playing the Troubadour in L.A. — both those places have such a great history, and it’s neat to be a small part of it.”
Much of the cast of the original touring production has reunited and has spent the past couple of weeks in Tulsa readying the show for the road.
The show, written by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley, and incorporating 24 songs that Buffett wrote or recorded, is about two women, Rachel and Tammy, who travel from Ohio to a run-down hotel on a small Caribbean island as one last fling before Tammy gets married.
It is not long after they arrive at the slightly run-down hotel called Margaritaville that the two women catch the eyes of the hotel’s bartender, Brick, and Tully, who’s the hotel’s principal entertainer. Various romantic complications ensue, and everything gets complicated when the island’s volcano begins to erupt.
“Escape to Margaritaville” has its origins in another Buffett project, a musical adaptation of Herman Wouk’s novel “Don’t Stop the Carnival,” another story about someone from Mainland America wanting to escape to the seemingly easier life of the Caribbean.
“Some people who saw that show approached me and said they’d like to take my music and make a musical out of that,” Buffett said. “Frank Marshall (one of the show’s original producers) was the one who came up with the idea, and I said one of things I wanted was that the people we got to write it to be fans of the music. I wanted people who had been to our shows, who understood the unique sort of energy they have.”
Garcia and O’Malley are veteran TV comedy writers — Garcia created “My Name is Earl,” O’Malley was a producer of the series “Shameless” and created the series “Survivor’s Remorse.” But they also met the criteria of being avid Buffett fans.
“And that was important to me, because I could say to them, ‘You’re the fans — what songs would you want to have in the show?’” Buffett said. “So there’s a good mix of the songs everyone knows, some of which we changed around a bit for the sake of the story, some new ones I wrote specifically for the show. Then we turned them over to the actors and let them do their version of me.
“I mean, I write songs for an audience,” Buffett said. “Most of them are based on my own experience, but I know how a song can fit into a person’s life, and it kind of takes on a life of its own. People will have tons of different interpretations about what my songs mean to them, but I’m the only who knows what I was writing about. Songs that people might think of as sad songs, for example, I didn’t write them to be a sad song. It’s just how people react to them.”
Buffett and his band have also hit the road in recent months, starting small by playing small clubs to audiences as small as 40 people, and working up to returning to the arenas he routinely packs with “Parrotheads.”
“We wanted to start small, because it was a way of shaking the mothballs off the band, so to speak, and to help the kids doing our tech have the chance to be eligible for COVID relief money,” Buffet said. “And it was as much a chance for us to remember what it was like to perform before an audience again.
“Because fun has been shut down for two years,” he said, “and that is something that’s never happened before on Planet Earth. People have been cooped up for so long that you can just feel this kind of euphoric energy coming from them. I get goosebumps just talking about it.
“And that’s why I say that the vaccine is the gateway drug to having fun once again,” Buffett said. “If we’re ever going to get back to normal, that’s the only way to go.”
