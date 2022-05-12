'Jews and Golf' exhibit opens at Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art

Just in time for the PGA Championship in Tulsa, the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art has debuted a new exhibit, “Jews and Golf.”

The exhibit opened Thursday and a reception is scheduled 11 a.m. May 24 at the museum, 2021 E. 71st St. The exhibit, which runs through Aug. 29, spotlights 15 Jewish golfers and artifacts from around the globe.

“There are certain professional fields that are full of Jews changing the world to become household names,” Mickel Yantz, the museum’s director of collections and exhibitions, wrote in the May issue of the Tulsa Jewish Review. “Physics has Einstein, Bohr and Oppenheimer, while comedy has Benny, Brooks and Seinfeld. But golf? With the PGA Tournament returning to Tulsa’s Southern Hills. this May the museum thought it was time to spotlight Jewish golfers globally and share our own local golf history.”

Bruce Fleisher and Amy Alcott are among accomplished Jewish professional golfers.

Locally, Meadowbrook Country Club was created in 1947 to provide access for Jewish individuals who, in that era, had not been allowed to be members at other clubs. The museum will have original documents and objects on site in partnership with Meadowbrook Country Club to honor the club’s founders.

