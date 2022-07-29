Jazz Depot renovations draw on art deco heritage

When the Tulsa Union Depot Building officially reopens as the Jazz Depot, the 91-year-old Tulsa landmark will be a showcase of both the city’s art deco history as well as the jazz, blues and gospel music that is a major part of the city’s cultural heritage.

Renovations have begun at the depot, located at 5 S. Boston Ave., and officials with the Jazz Depot estimate portions of the facility will reopen to the public in early 2023.

Renderings of how some areas of the venue will appear can be seen on the Jazz Depot’s new website, jazzdepotlive.com.

“These renderings are more conceptual in nature,” said Chris Rose, whose Abstractico Studios is working with the Tulsa firm of CJC Architects on the redesign. “Things are going to morph and change as we get farther along in the process, but those changes will make things richer and more beautiful.”

Rose said much of the inspiration came from archival photographs and original blueprints from such sources as the Department of Special Collections and University Archives at the University of Tulsa, and the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum.

“There is such a wealth of information available,” Rose said. “It really gave us a true understanding of what is already there. The building has so much great, original architecture, and we’re wanting our designs to flow naturally with that.”

One example Rose gave is that some historic photos show stonework that was part of the original design, and that had been removed some time later.

“Those façades are long gone, but we’re going to try to replicate those textures in the new design,” he said.

The renovations are the latest step in the overall plan by the building’s new owners, The Jazz Foundation LLC, to rebrand and revitalize the venue, which has served as home to the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame since 2004.

During renovations, regular performances at the venue have moved to new locations.

The Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra practice sessions, held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, now take place at the Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave.

Two other weekly events — the Jazz Jam, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and Eicher Wednesdays, featuring multi-instrumentalist Shelby Eicher with guest performers, held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays — have been moved to Baxter’s Interurban Grill, 717 S. Houston Ave.

Tulsa County Commissioners last year approved the bid by the Jazz Foundation LLC to purchase the Jazz Hall of Fame, after that organization had declared bankruptcy in January 2021. The Tulsa County Industrial Authority, which owns the building, agreed to continue the lease agreement of $1 per year, with the Jazz Foundation responsible for all operating expenses.

The Jazz Foundation has provided $2 million in renovation funding for updates to the second-floor Grand Entrance Hall and Jazz Hall of Fame Exhibit Promenade and Performance Hall, said Laura Hunt, a spokesperson for the Jazz Depot.

The renovation will also include new additions of a jazz lounge and rooftop entertainment space with scenic views of downtown Tulsa.

Built in 1931, the building served as the city’s main railway station until 1967. It was purchased by the Williams Companies in 1980, which renovated the building into offices.

In 2004, Tulsa County purchased the building from the Williams Companies for $2.2 million, and used the balance of $4 million in Vision 2025 funds for renovations. The building was turned over to the Tulsa County Industrial Authority, which then leased the building to the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame.

Hunt said the Jazz Depot is also working with stakeholders from the Center of the Universe as they plan their redesign of that landmark spot, to create the best space possible for Jazz Depot patrons as well as all who use the Boston Street Bridge that links the two sites.

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith said the Jazz Depot is an important part of the city’s architectural and cultural heritage.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what (The Jazz Foundation) is going to do with the building,” Keith said. “I’m hoping they will be able to make it so it can be used to its fullest potential, as a place that the public can really engaged with and enjoy.”

