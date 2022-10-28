J.M. Davis Arms Museum temporarily closing for installation of new lighting system

CLAREMORE -- The J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum, the world’s largest privately held arms museum, will be temporary closing Nov. 1.

The Davis Museum will be installing a new LED lighting system throughout the entire building.

“The funding for this project came from a grant through the state of Oklahoma Commerce Department, the federal government and the Oklahoma state legislature," the museum's executive director, Wayne McCombs, said.

Total funding on the project is $376,000.

“The 40,000-square foot building has 948 lighting outlets, including 600 display cases," McCombs said. "This is a massive project.”

The museum has 11,000 firearms and 50,000 total items on display. The collection has Native American artifacts, antique musical instruments, saddles, spurs, steins and a “Roy Clark Story “exhibit.

The J.M. Davis Memorial Commission was established by the state legislature in 1965 to oversee the construction and operation of the Davis Museum building.

The museum was opened on June 27, 1969, J.M. Davis’ 82nd birthday.

The lighting project is expected to be completed Nov. 30.

The J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum is located in downtown Claremore at 5th street and highway 66.

For more information, contact the museum at 918-341-5707.