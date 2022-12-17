Immersive Van Gogh exhibit opens in Oklahoma City

As he was walking away from the “Immersive Van Gogh” exhibit, a young boy said to his mother, “I want to go see the paintings.”
“We just did,” his mother reminded him. “Everything you saw in there Van Gogh painted.”
“No,” the boy said, “I want to see the real paintings.”
And that is likely the reaction that many people will have after spending time with “Immersive Van Gogh,” the multimedia exhibit centered around the life and work of the Dutch post-Impressionist artist whose boldly painted, vibrantly colored images were dismissed during his life but have since become some of the most famous (and mind-bogglingly expensive) paintings of all time.
The exhibit, which continues through Jan. 15, 2023, makes use of 50 of Van Gogh’s paintings — iconic ones such as “The Starry Night,” “The Potato Eaters,” “Irises,” and “The Night Cafe,” along with several self-portraits — to create an ever-changing vista that attempts to evoke what exhibit organizers describe as Van Gogh’s “highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement and imagination.”
“Immersive Van Gogh” is one of several such exhibits that are currently operating around the country, which is perhaps the best testament to Van Gogh’s name-recognition with the general public.
“This is our 22nd city for this exhibit,” said Nick Harkin of Carol Fox and Associates, which is the public relations firm for Lighthouse Immersive, the company that created and presents “Immersive Van Gogh.”
Founded in 2019 by Toronto-based producers Corey Ross, Svetlana Dvoretsky and Slava Zheleznyakov, Lighthouse Immersive describes itself as “the first experiential entertainment multi-plex, aiming to cultivate community and creativity through large-scale events and exhibitions of all art forms, (with) unique art experiences that encourage dialogue and inspire new artistic creations.”
It has created similar “immersive” events featuring such things as Disney animated films, the “Nutcracker” ballet, King Tut and artist Claude Monet, but easily its most popular offering is its “Immersive Van Gogh.”
Van Gogh is perhaps the exemplar of the tormented artist, plagued throughout his life by ailments physical and mental that would ultimately lead him to commit suicide at age 37.
While he created more than 2,000 works of art during his lifetime — most of them during a feverish period of artistic activity during the final two years of his life — he sold only one.
Van Gogh also poured out his thoughts and emotions in thousands of letters, many of them to his beloved younger brother, Theo, who did what he could to support Van Gogh when he began to devote himself truly to his art.
Among the first encounters a visitor has upon entering the “Immersive Van Gogh” exhibit is a tornado-shape spiral of pages representing all those letters, and a QR code with which one can write a letter to Van Gogh and receive an answering missive almost immediately (in English, fortunately, rather than Dutch).
Inside the long rectangular space reserved for the exhibit are blank white walls onto which some 50 projectors will beam animations that will morph and transform into a series of images from Van Gogh’s work.
Sometimes the animations will create the illusion of a work such as “The Night Cafe” being created piece-by-piece around the room.
Other sections bring together paintings of similar subject matter, such as the smoky interiors of poor families, where the coal oil lamps and wood fires can barely hold the darkness at bay, or the brilliantly colored images Van Gogh created of farm people at work, from sowing seeds to reaping grain in startlingly golden landscapes, as the giant yellow disc of the sun makes its way across the sky to sink below the horizon.
This particular portion of the show is set to Edith Piaf singing “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien (No, I Regret Nothing),” one of the few non-instrumental selections that make up the show’s soundtrack. It’s a bit jarring, as the song has no more to do with Vincent Van Gogh than does Thom Yorke’s “Dawn Chorus,” which also appears.
The rest of the soundtrack includes original music by composer Luca Longobardi, as well as his adaptations of such classical pieces as Bach’s Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major and “The Great Gate of Kiev” from Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.”
“Immersive Van Gogh” takes a little over 30 minutes to experience. As visitors are encouraged to move around the space, to view the changing scene from different vantage points, provided seating is very limited — a handful of folding chairs and some two-seat benches are scattered through the space.
Those who purchase Premium or VIP tickets will be able to make use of an inch-thick cushion emblazoned with the show’s logo and an portion of “The Starry Night” to make sitting on the concrete floor a bit easier.