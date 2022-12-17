Immersive Van Gogh exhibit opens in Oklahoma City

'Beyond Van Gogh' in Tulsa?

Currently there are five multimedia exhibits with the words "Van Gogh" and "Immersive" in their names on display around the United States.

"Immersive Van Gogh," created by Lighthouse Immersive, is the first of these to come to Oklahoma.

"We were the first," said Nick Harkin, of Carol Fox and Associates, the public relations firm for Lighthouse Immersive. "A lot of people may think they have seen our show, but it's likely that they have seen one of competitors."

One of those "competitors" is "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience," which announced in March that it was planning to set up temporary shop in Tulsa.

The "Beyond Van Gogh" experience is to feature more than 300 of Van Gogh’s paintings, as well as his own words, set to a symphonic score, with a goal of providing deeper insights into the creation of some of the most famous paintings in the history of art.

But exactly when this show will come to Tulsa, and where it will be shown, has not been determined. Tulsa is one of 16 cities for which prospective viewers may "Register for Pre-Sale," which means signing up for email announcements if and when tickets go on sale.

John Tellem of Tellem Grody P.R., which is promoting "Beyond Van Gogh," said in a recent email, "We have a batch of announcements coming. Not sure if Tulsa is on the list for first part of the year."

"Beyond Van Gogh" is currently on display in Jacksonville, Florida; El Paso and McAllen, Texas; and Palm Springs, California. It will open early next year in New Jersey and New York's Long Island.

For more information: beyondvangogh.com