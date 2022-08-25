Hulett Collection opens with 'Century of Photography' exhibit

Michael Hulett's fascination with photography began with an image of a tree.

"I was pretty young when I saw this poster of a photograph by Ansel Adams," the Tulsa native said. "At the time, I doubt I could have told you why this particular image caught my attention. But I've always felt at peace when I'm in the natural world. It's about the only place where I can truly relax."

The poster was of a 1948 image titled "Oak Tree, Snowstorm," which Adams shot in Yosemite National Park. The tree's black trunk and branches stand out in sharp relief against the whites and grays of the rest of the image.

Hulett excuses himself, then returns with a framed image of that same picture.

"Adams printed this image in 1960," he said, as he sets it on a shelf to be admired. "The fact that some 30 years after I put that poster on my wall, I now own an artist-made print signed by Adams is really kind of mind-blowing."

That image by Adams is not currently on display at The Hulett Collection, the new gallery that opened last month at 1311 E. 15th St. in the Cherry Street neighborhood.

But other images by Adams, along with a number of other famed photographers including Henri Cartier-Bresson, André Kertész, Elliott Erwitt and Larry Clark, make up the gallery's inaugural exhibit, "A Century of Photography," which is on display through Oct. 1.

The exhibit, drawn from Hulett's own collection, features works that range from 1925 to 2022. One of the earliest images in the exhibit, Kertész's "The Stairs at Montmatre, Paris," from 1926, is mirrored in the most recent image in the show, Kit Young's "Boulevard Raspail, Paris, France," from 2022. Both photographs show solitary strollers on the streets of the French capital city, seen from above.

"One of the reason I put this exhibit together was to give people some sense of the breadth of the collection," Hulett said.

Collecting wasn't Hulett's original idea, however. He is photographer himself, and did work for some Tulsa publications before moving to the Los Angeles area with the goal of establishing himself as a professional photographer.

"But that didn't go quite according to plan," he said, laughing. "I ended up landing an unpaid internship with Estevan Oriol, who was at that time shooting a lot of music videos as well as still photographs."

Hulett went on to work as the manager for the studio of Neal Preston, whose work with such artists as Queen, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen and more, has resulted in some of the most iconic images in rock music.

"These were all great experiences, and in a way, they started me as a collector," he said. "I might comment on how much I liked a particular image, and some months later I would receive a print as a gift.

"But I also realized I needed a job with a bit more stability," Hulett said. "That's what led me into the art gallery scene."

Hulett became director of the Peter Fetterman Gallery in Santa Monica, California, and worked there curating exhibits for more than a decade before making the decision to return to his hometown.

"My wife and I were expecting our second child, and we were wanting to find a more family-oriented place to raise our family," Hulett said. "Both our families still live in the Tulsa area, so it made sense to come back home.

"It was also nice to see how the arts scene in Tulsa has developed," he said. "But I realized there wasn't any gallery specializing in fine art photography. So I thought, why not me?"

The gallery's name has something of a double meaning, as it refers to the items Hulett has accumulated, as well as to the sensibility behind the choices made.

"All collecting is autobiographical," Hulett said. "What I look for in a photograph is something that is joyful, uplifting, that has a real emotional resonance. I'm drawn to images that give you a sense of hope and inspiration. That's what the images give me, and that's what I hope to be able to share with others."

The majority of Hulett's collection are artist-signed, silver-gelatin prints, primarily in black-and-white.

"Color photography really has to be special to appeal to me," he said. "Also, there are very few labs today making color prints — just about any color image you see today has been digitally printed."

Hulett said he plans to host two more shows before the end of the year. The first, which will open Oct. 8, will be "Hammer of the Gods: 1970s Music," followed by "Winter in Paris," which will open in December.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: What 'Reservation Dogs' means to Native Americans and Oklahoma