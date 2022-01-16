How to see Tulsa's current art shows while avoiding the crowds

This space in the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center showcases art by a wide range of artists, predominantly from the Tulsa area. The show currently on display is “Your Weeds are My Wild Flowers” by Tulsa artist Margaret K. Eagler. Eagler took up painting during the pandemic as a way to provide herself with an artistic and emotional outlet. The exhibit’s title, taken from one of the paintings on display, is a tribute to her sons, who in their younger years would bring her dandelions as a gift, and to the idea that other people’s ideas about how things should or shouldn’t be seen cannot destroy the beauty and purpose of the individual. It continues through Jan. 31.