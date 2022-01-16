How to see Tulsa's current art shows while avoiding the crowds

For a great many Tulsans, the first Friday of every month is the day for art.
That’s the day when the Tulsa Arts District hosts the First Friday Art Crawl, with many of the neighborhood’s arts venues debuting new exhibits or offering the opportunity for visitors to check out already installed shows.
The popularity of the event — along with the fact that the dining and entertainment establishments in the area are also opening — means that the district is often jam-packed with people.
Fortunately for those who aren’t keen on crowds, or prefer to take a more leisurely and contemplative approach to the visual arts, Fridays aren’t the only day to explore the city’s visual arts scene. Most venues are open to the public several days a week, while others offer by-appointment showings, for those who really need to have the room all to themselves.
Here is a sampling of visual arts venues around town, and what they currently have on display.
(Note: Most of these venues request or require those attending to wear masks.)
MUSEUMS
Philbrook Museum of Art
2727 S. Rockford Road
918-749-7941, philbrook.org
If you’ve been meaning to check out the exhibits “This is an Adventure: Accidentally Wes Anderson” and “Another World: The Transcendental Painting Group,” there is little time to waste, as these shows will close Jan. 30 and Feb. 20, respectively. But there is more to Philbrook than the touring exhibits it features. The museum’s permanent collection, which is displayed in the historic Villa, spans centuries of creativity, from ancient artifacts to contemporary art.
Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art
2021 E. 71st St.
918-492-1818, jewishmuseumtulsa.org.
Jan. 27 is National Holocaust Remembrance Day, which would be an excellent time to visit Tulsa’s Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art. The museum’s Sanditen/Kaiser Holocaust Center is an immersive experience that manages to capture the enormity of this dark moment of history, while also being filled with individual moments that showcase the humanity and courage that no amount of hate and violence could destroy. The museum also features one of the region’s largest collections of judaica, or objects used in worship, as well as examples of fine art.
GALLERIES
M.A. Doran Gallery
3509 S. Peoria Ave.
918-748-8700, madorangallery.com
The M.A. Doran Gallery (which started out as Arts Signature in the Tulsa PAC) has been a mainstay of the Tulsa arts scene for decades, showing the finest local, regional and national artists. While the gallery has no thematic or individual shows on display, it is showcasing works by its gallery artists, including glass artist Simon Waranch, paintings by Michele Mikesell, luminous pastel drawings by Dennis Wojtkiewicz and Tracey Harris’ whimsical still-life paintings of uniquely titled books.
108 Contemporary
108 E. Reconciliation Way
918-895-6302, 108contemporary.org
108 Contemporary features the finest in contemporary fine craft — works that make use of relatively humble media such as clay, fiber, wood and more, and that have all the resonance, power and beauty of classical and contemporary painting and sculpture.
The gallery’s current exhibition, “State of Craft 2021,” is an overview of works by 22 member artists working in fiber, wood, ceramics, metal and glass, with installations and more that present a diversified look at contemporary artistic talent in Oklahoma, ranging from soft sculpture and embroidery to jewelry and metalsmithing. The works in the exhibition are also connected to ideas and experiences that came to the forefront over the course of the pandemic. It closes Jan. 23.
Tulsa Artists’ Coalition Gallery
9 E. Reconciliation Way
Established and run by a collective of local artists, the Tulsa Artists’ Coalition Gallery has been a cornerstone of the Tulsa Arts District even before the place had a name. The coalition routinely opens its gallery space to artists from around the region, and its current show, on display through Jan. 29, features works by the Brazilian-born artist Cristiana Prado. “Offering and Guarding” is a collection of ceramic pieces that draw on her fascination with African art and religious imagery.
Hardesty Arts Center, ahha Tulsa
101 E. Archer St.
918-584-3333, ahhatulsa.org
The home of the arts organization formerly known as the Arts and Humanities Council of Tulsa features temporary exhibits by local, regional and national artists, in addition to its long-running installation “The Experience,” which occupies much of the building’s second floor. The current incarnation of “The Experience” is subtitled “Imagine” and features interactive, room-sized installations, several of which have a science-fiction theme. The works are created by Tulsa artists Andy Arkley, Justice Gutierrez, Katharine Hair, Alton Markham, Emily Simonds and John White.
This month, the center is also showcasing the work of the Tulsa Artists’ Coalition by hosting the group’s annual Members Show. This is the 33rd year for this show, made up of 99 art works in a variety of media by 65 local artists, selected by jurors Marjorie Bontemps and Kristin Gentry. It will be on display through Feb. 20
Living Arts of Tulsa
307 E. Reconciliation Way
918-585-1234, livingarts.org
Living Arts of Tulsa has been presenting “Art that Makes You Think” in Tulsa since the early 1970s, when Virginia Myers began this multimedia concept that embraces the visual as well as the performance arts, video and spoken word, dance and installation — basically, whatever form human creativity may take.
Currently, two exhibits are on display through Jan. 21: “Three Ring Art Thing,” a group show curated by Faith Green of work by her and Tanner Kerley, Bryan Turnham and Adam Koloff, of images that describe and convey a sense of place; and “Preserve/Decay,” photographs by Mirella Martinez that explore concepts of memory and how memories change with the passing of time.
Liggett Studio
314 S. Kenosha Ave.
918-694-5719, liggettstudio.com.
Former Living Arts of Tulsa director Steve Liggett operates a space that includes studios for working artists as well as a gallery space that offers new shows of contemporary work each month. The current exhibit features works by one-time Tulsa Artist Fellow Carrie Dickason. “Lingering Matters” features works that use Dickason’s existing and unfinished art as a starting point for new images that explore questions of society, environment, nature and economics. The exhibit is on display through Feb. 4.
Greenwood Gallery
10 N. Greenwood Ave.
214-815-9948, thegreenwoodgallery.com
One of Tulsa’s newest galleries, the Greenwood Gallery features works that celebrate and explore the Black experience in Tulsa and the world at large. Now on display is “BlackMaled at Birth,” a show of works by Cnote RS Wilson, P.A. Clifton and Meyah E. Hamlin-Barclow that explores concepts of family and heritage. In his artist’s statement, Wilson — who also served as the show’s curator — said the work on display is an effort “to understand events that chart the path of a lineage, of a race and the disadvantages used by society to create barriers.”
Allie Jensen Memorial Art Gallery
621 E. Fourth St.
918-743-4297, okeq.org.
This space in the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center showcases art by a wide range of artists, predominantly from the Tulsa area. The show currently on display is “Your Weeds are My Wild Flowers” by Tulsa artist Margaret K. Eagler. Eagler took up painting during the pandemic as a way to provide herself with an artistic and emotional outlet. The exhibit’s title, taken from one of the paintings on display, is a tribute to her sons, who in their younger years would bring her dandelions as a gift, and to the idea that other people’s ideas about how things should or shouldn’t be seen cannot destroy the beauty and purpose of the individual. It continues through Jan. 31.
