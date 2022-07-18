Holiday-themed circus coming to BOK Center in December

Cirque Dreams Holidaze is coming to the BOK Center on Dec. 18.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $33 and will be available at bokcenter.com.

The holiday-themed performance will showcase a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus acts.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze is a family-friendly production that features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an original music score including new twists on seasonal favorites such as “Deck the Halls,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”