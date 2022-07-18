 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Holiday-themed circus coming to BOK Center in December

  • Updated
  • 0
Ornaments (copy)

The cast of “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” as ornaments on the set’s 20-foot Christmas tree. COURTESY

 COURTESY

Cirque Dreams Holidaze is coming to the BOK Center on Dec. 18.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $33 and will be available at bokcenter.com.

The holiday-themed performance will showcase a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus acts.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze is a family-friendly production that features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an original music score including new twists on seasonal favorites such as “Deck the Halls,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Blue's Clues coming to BOK Center

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 15, for the Oct. 27 performance of “Blue’s Clues & You! Live on Stage,” at Tulsa’s BOK Center.

Exhibit featuring Frida Kahlo opens soon at Philbrook

Exhibit featuring Frida Kahlo opens soon at Philbrook

The exhibit, drawn from the collection of Jacques and Natasha Gelman, philanthropists who acquired works from the artists themselves, marks the first Tulsa presentation of paintings by Kahlo, Rivera and many of their contemporaries.

Watch Now: Related Video

Are you a Kirby fan? A new game is coming!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert