Holiday Mart art sale set at Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges
Holiday Mart art sale set at Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges

Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges

John Olivas stands near a painted trilogy he will be selling at the Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges. Olivas was a firefighter in California before suffering a stroke. He has limited use of the right side of his body and moved to Tulsa to be closer to family. He joined the Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges and, with the assistance of the center's art instructor, began using his non-dominant left hand to create art.

 Courtesy, Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges

The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges is hosting a Holiday Mart Member Art Sale Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Hardesty Family Adaptive Sports Complex, located at the corner of 11th and Utica.

Show hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All artwork at the show was created by members and they will be on site to sell their art and share their stories. A flyer for the event said 80% of proceeds will go to center members.

Items for sale will include ceramics, holiday gifts, jewelry, paintings, pottery, sculptures, seasonal plants and stained glass.

The center’s mission is to provide opportunities for persons with physical disabilities to enhance the quality of their lives.

Tickets on sale for symphonic Disney concert at ONEOK Field
Tickets on sale for symphonic Disney concert at ONEOK Field

Excerpts from films including "Frozen," "Moana," "Tangled," "Wreck-it Ralph," "Zootopia," "Big Hero 6," "The Princess and the Frog" and the 2011 film of "Winnie the Pooh" will be shown on the ballpark's Jumbotron as the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra performs the music May 20, 2022.

