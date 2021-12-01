Holiday Market art sale set at Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges

The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges is hosting a Holiday Mart Member Art Sale Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Hardesty Family Adaptive Sports Complex, located at the corner of 11th and Utica.
Show hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All artwork at the show was created by members and they will be on site to sell their art and share their stories. A flyer for the event said 80% of proceeds will go to center members.
Items for sale will include ceramics, holiday gifts, jewelry, paintings, pottery, sculptures, seasonal plants and stained glass.
The center’s mission is to provide opportunities for persons with physical disabilities to enhance the quality of their lives.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
