Historical Society opens immersive Greenwood exhibit

The new exhibit at Tulsa Historical Society & Museum, 2435 S. Peoria Ave., combines historic photographs with detailed information to create an outline of the history of Greenwood — before, during and after the Race Massacre of 1921.

In addition, the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum provides digital access to every item in its collection related to the Tulsa Race Massacre via its website. The collection, which includes more than 600 photographs, documents, newspaper clippings, oral history recordings and other materials, can be accessed at tulsahistory.org/1921.

It is the latest display at the museum to feature the Tulsa Race Massacre and was planned to help commemorate the 100th anniversary of the event.

“Sharing the story of Greenwood, both before and after 1921, is an integral part of Tulsa’s history,” said Maggie Brown, Director of Exhibits for the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum. “Not only is the Tulsa Race Massacre one of the most significant events in the city’s past, but also the perseverance of Greenwood following 1921 is remarkable.