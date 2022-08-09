Historic Theatre Tulsa celebrates 100 years

Centenarians usually are not the type to try new things.

The conventional wisdom is that anyone or anything able to last at least 100 years has figured out what it takes to maintain that status quo, and to mess with what appears to be a winning formula would be to court calamity.

Then there’s Theatre Tulsa, which this year marks its 100th anniversary. This organization — the oldest continually operating community theater in the United States west of the Mississippi River — has made a habit of trying new things from its inception.

That habit continues with the company’s 2022-23 season, which officially opens Aug. 12 with “Something Rotten!”, the Tony Award-winning musical comedy about two theatrically minded brothers in Elizabethan England who need to come up with a hit show to best their rival, William Shakespeare.

What struggling theater owners Nick and Nigel Bottom come up with is something that had never been tried before — a show in which “an actor is saying his lines, and out of nowhere he just starts singing.” And so, as “Something Rotten!” would have it, was born the first “musical comedy.”

Directed by the company’s artistic director, Sara Phoenix, “Something Rotten!” features Sam Briggs as William Shakespeare, Travis Guillory as the Minstrel, Mark Frie as Nick Bottom, Jacob Brockunier as Nigel Bottom, Sean Rooney as Nostradamus, Kash Clemishire as Bea, Scott Black as Brother Jeremiah, MaKayla Baxter as Portia, Jacob Williams as Lord Clapham and Will Carpenter as Shylock.

“When we were thinking about putting together this season, we knew that we wanted to do a couple of big, blockbuster-type shows that were just becoming available for community theater companies,” said Jarrod Kopp, Theatre Tulsa’s managing director. “That turned out to be more of a challenge than we thought. Once the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, and Broadway shows and tours started up again, shows that we thought might become available suddenly weren’t.

“But we were able to secure two recent shows that haven’t been done here before by a local theater company, as well as some more classic shows that we could give a new twist to,” he said. “And that’s in keeping with the company’s history, which we’re celebrating this season.”

Curtain up

That history began in November 1922, when a group called Tulsa Little Theatre debuted its first production, an evening of three one-act plays. The word “Little” in the name was a common appellation to denote that the company was a community endeavor, and it would remain in the company’s name until it changed to Theatre Tulsa in the 1970s.

The company soon had a salaried artistic director and in 1932 moved into its own performance space at 1511 S. Delaware Ave. The building, also known as the Delaware Playhouse, would remain the company’s permanent home for more than 50 years.

During those years, Theatre Tulsa would provide such future stars of stage, screen and television as Tony Randall, Kristin Chenoweth, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Sam Harris, Jason Graae and former Miss America Jane Jayroe with some of their first performing credits.

It also was the first community theater company to present such classics as Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Our Town” and Arthur Miller’s Tony Award-winning “All My Sons” following their Broadway runs, as well as presenting the first American production of the British play “The Pitmen Painters.”

During the 1960s, Theatre Tulsa had one of the largest subscription bases of any community-theater organization in the country, with more than 6,000 season subscribers. Shows would run for multiple weeks to accommodate the theater-going public.

And the quality of the productions also captured national notice. When Theatre Tulsa presented the classic comedy “Life with Father” in 1958, the play’s co-author, Howard Lindsay, saw the production and said, “I had no idea work of this quality was being done off-Broadway, and perhaps it isn’t except in Tulsa, Oklahoma.”

“Back then, the company’s only competition were the movies and three networks on TV,” Kopp said. “Today, the competition for audiences in massive. There are so many entertainment options today — many of which you can do without ever leaving your home. It’s more of a challenge to get people out to enjoy a live experience.”

The show must go on

When Theatre Tulsa staged “Arsenic and Old Lace” to close out its 2011-12 season, there were many people — including many involved with the company for years — who thought that would be the company’s final show ever.

Lackluster seasons, especially for a company that was relying entirely on ticket revenue for its budget, and poor decisions by the board over the years had created a financial and artistic deficit.

The company began making major changes, including completely revamping its board of directors, bringing in new people including Phoenix and Kopp, as well as those with expertise in marketing, grant writing, finance and corporate reorganization to re-establish the company.

As Phoenix, who saw her first live performance when as a child her parents took her to see Theatre Tulsa’s staging of “The Sound of Music” and made her own debut with the company years later in a production of “The Music Man,” said at the time, “it was an opportunity for people to step in and do this right, to make Theatre Tulsa what it should be. We just want to do well and see this company grow. We’re wanting to start planning now to celebrate Theatre Tulsa’s 100th anniversary.”

As Kopp said, it was a matter of returning to the company’s core values: a love of theater, a commitment to the community and a determination to present the highest possible quality of work.

Two years after the new board took over, the company presented perhaps its most ambitious production ever, “Les Miserables,” featuring an all-Tulsa cast led by Mark Frie and directed by Phoenix.

In its ninth decade, Theatre Tulsa continued to mix classic musicals, such as “The Sound of Music” and “The Music Man” with ambitious contemporary shows including “Evita,” “American Idiot,” “Ragtime” and “Dreamgirls,” as well as dramas and comedies that included “Amadeus,” “Glengarry Glen Ross,” “Picasso at the Lapine Agile” and “Heroes of the Fourth Turning.”

The company has also worked to develop its local fundraising efforts, and in 2017, it received a $10,000 grant from The Schubert Foundation, a New York City organization noted for its support of American nonprofit performance arts companies.

“Tulsa has been very good in its support of Theatre Tulsa throughout its history,” Kopp said. “Whenever we have needed to grow, people have been there to help. The Schubert Foundation grant really helped us increase our fundraising efforts, because of the prestige association with that organization.”

Echoes of the past

Kopp said the shows chosen for the 100th anniversary season are a good representation of the company’s artistic vision throughout its history.

While “Something Rotten!” and “Kinky Boots,” the other large-scale musical planned for 2022-23, will be performed by a local company for the first time, the other musicals in the Broadway Series are more familiar titles that Kopp said will be presented with a twist.

“We were planning to do an all-female version of ‘1776’ before it was announced that there would be such a show going to Broadway,” Kopp said. “We’re also doing ‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ which is something of a dream show of mine. In most productions I’ve seen or been involved with, they’ve always cast the character of Audrey II (the carnivorous plant) with a Black male actor. I’m wanting to cast this show so that the roles aren’t so racially defined.”

The company is also going to stage Wilder’s “Our Town,” about a few days in the life of a small New England town called Grover’s Corners.

“We had planned to do this play a couple of years ago, but COVID changed all that,” Kopp said. “So it made sense to do it during our 100th anniversary season, because of the company’s history with this play.”

Kopp said the other production in the Play Series, “American Son” by Christopher Demos-Brown, was chosen as a kind of counterpoint to Wilder’s bucolic portrait of American life. Demos-Brown’s play explores issues family, race and justice, as a biracial couple must grapple with their emotions and beliefs when their son is taken into custody after a traffic stop.

“We are always wanting to find ways to make all the shows we do relevant to today,” Kopp said. “If we’re going to present one view of America’s past in ‘Our Town,’ it’s only right that we present a view of America’s present.”

One program that Theatre Tulsa developed over the past decade has been its educational efforts, called Theatre Tulsa Academy, which helps train school-aged children in the theatrical arts.

“When we started the program, I think we had 12 students,” Kopp said. “Now, we have as many as 300 kids going through the program each year.

“It’s been extremely important for the company, because so many schools in the city don’t have theater programs,” he said. “It’s a way for us to help fill that gap and to give our students the opportunity of working in a professional atmosphere and learning all the elements that go into making a performance.

“At the same time,” Kopp said, “we’re helping to raise the next generation of people who love and support the performing arts. The program isn’t designed to create performers but to help make great people, who are able to come together and collaborate with and respect others as they work together to achieve a goal.”

