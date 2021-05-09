Hip-hop meets ballet in new Tulsa Ballet creation

Weber’s time in Tulsa has also been the first time since the start of the pandemic that she has been able to work with dancers in a studio, rather than through platforms such as Zoom.

“Every project I was working on was postponed,” she said. “I was supposed to have my Broadway debut last year with a show called ‘KPop,’ but that’s on hold.

“And being in a room and working with dancers is like energy for my soul,” Weber said. “Trying to work with dancers over Zoom — I mean, you can do it, but it isn’t as fulfilling. When you’re done, you push a button, the screen goes dark, and you’re alone in your apartment again. That’s why it’s been such a joy to be able to come here and work with this company.”

It’s also the first time in nearly 14 months that the entire Tulsa Ballet company has been able to work together in the same room. The company instituted a number of policies and practices that would allow them to continue to work and create, by keeping dancers in small, isolated groups.

However, with all company members and staff having received vaccinations, the company has been able to relax some of the strictures.