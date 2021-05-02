Henry Louis Gates, Karl Rove highlight Tulsa Town Hall 87th season

Tulsa Town Hall will return this fall for its 87th season, with a slate of speakers ranging from political commentators to historians, editorial cartoonists to civic explorers.
The lectures will be presented at 10:30 a.m. Fridays at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St., and admission is by subscription only. Subscriptions for the five lectures is $100, and may be purchased by calling 918-749-5965, or online at tulsatownhall.com.
This year’s speakers were originally scheduled to appear as part of the Tulsa Town Hall’s 2020-2021 season, which had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The season will open Oct. 8, with cartoonist Kevin Kallaugher, who will talk about how he goes about his work with “Daggers Drawn.” Kallaugher became the first resident political cartoonist for Great Britain’s The Economist in 1979, and nine years later took a similar position with the Baltimore Sun. His cartoons, marked by an acid sense of humor and signed simply as “KAL,” have mercilessly skewered political figures and current events from around the world.
New York Times columnist and author David Brooks will come to the Tulsa Town Hall stage Nov. 12 to discuss “What Matters Most,” which draws from his most recent book, “The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life.” The book explores the four commitments that define a life of meaning and purpose — to a spouse and family, to a vocation, to a philosophy or faith and to a community — and how our personal fulfillment depends on how well we choose and execute these commitments.
In addition to his work for the New York Times as an op-ed columnist, Brooks is a commentator for “The PBS News Hour,” NPR’s “All Things Considered” and NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
Political operative Karl Rove, who made his name in Republican politics as a consultant and strategist for the presidential election campaigns of George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, among others, will be the speaker for the Jan. 14, 2022, Tulsa Town Hall.
Rove, now a regular commentator for Fox News and author of “The Triumph of William McKinley: Why the Election of 1896 Still Matters,” will speak on “America’s Challenges.”
“Blue Zones” refers to places on Earth where people tend to live longer than average. Nick Buettner, program director of Blue Zones, will be in Tulsa on March 4, 2022, to talk about “Blue Zones: The Making of a Healthy City,” showing how the practices and attitudes of the world’s longest-lived cultures can help people live longer, better lives by improving their environment.
The season concludes April 1, 2022, with “Finding Your Roots” by Henry Louis Gates Jr.
Gates, director of the Hutchins Center for African and African-American Research at Harvard University, is the author of more than 20 books of literary criticism and history, focused on the African-American experience. Gates has also produced and hosted several documentary series, the most popular being “Finding Your Roots,” which debuted on PBS in 2012, and deals with celebrities finding out about their ancestry.
Gates appeared in a cameo role in the HBO series “Watchmen,” which was set in Tulsa. His latest project is the PBS TV series and book, “The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song.”
Established in 1935, Tulsa Town Hall is a nonprofit organization that brings speakers who are outstanding in their field of expertise. Speakers featured in past seasons include Bill Bryson, Fareed Zakaria, Bob Schiffer, Doris Kearns Goodwin, James Carville, Jon Meacham, Laura Linney, Amy Tan, Maya Angelou, Rick Steves and Dave Barry.
Featured video: