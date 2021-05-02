Henry Louis Gates, Karl Rove highlight Tulsa Town Hall 87th season

Tulsa Town Hall will return this fall for its 87th season, with a slate of speakers ranging from political commentators to historians, editorial cartoonists to civic explorers.

The lectures will be presented at 10:30 a.m. Fridays at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St., and admission is by subscription only. Subscriptions for the five lectures is $100, and may be purchased by calling 918-749-5965, or online at tulsatownhall.com.

This year’s speakers were originally scheduled to appear as part of the Tulsa Town Hall’s 2020-2021 season, which had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season will open Oct. 8, with cartoonist Kevin Kallaugher, who will talk about how he goes about his work with “Daggers Drawn.” Kallaugher became the first resident political cartoonist for Great Britain’s The Economist in 1979, and nine years later took a similar position with the Baltimore Sun. His cartoons, marked by an acid sense of humor and signed simply as “KAL,” have mercilessly skewered political figures and current events from around the world.