Helmerich winner encourages intellectual freedom

This includes subjects such as philosophy, history and religion, all topics that inform Robinson's own fiction and essays.

"I have write about the things that interest me," she said. "I write about a particular time and place, and a particular mode of religious consciousness, and my books get published here and in places like China and elsewhere.

"If someone convinces you that you are not free to write about what interests you," Robinson said, "what they are really doing is taking away your freedom. Your life experiences are very precious, and you should not let yourself get distracted by what other people say what you can and cannot do (with your writing)."

Robinson published her first novel, "Housekeeping," in 1980, and told the students that she wrote it with no intention of having it published. She began working on the novel, about two orphaned sisters and their peripatetic aunt in a small Idaho town in the 1950s, while living in France.

The process of writing the novel, Robinson said, "taught me how my mind works. I was asking myself all these questions as I was trying to remember the landscape in which I had grown up, but had left years before. I wanted to remember, for example, how sunlight looked on a particular plant.