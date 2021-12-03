Helmerich winner encourages intellectual freedom

Perhaps the best advice for those who aspire to write, according to Marilynne Robinson, is first to give oneself some credit.
Robinson, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author "Gilead" and "Housekeeping," among other works of fiction and non-fiction, spoke to a group of students from several Tulsa high schools at Tulsa's Central Library.
She is in town to receive the Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Author Award, which is presented by the Tulsa Library Trust to honor a writer's lifelong contributions to literature.
During a Friday morning talk with students, Robinson said one thing she has always tried to instill in her students is the idea that what is necessary for a life of "intellectual independence" is the confidence that each individual's background and life experiences are worthy of exploration and examination through literature.
"I know some people suggest that you have to have a certain background in order to be a writer, that certain skills can only be instilled in you through a fortunate and privileged existence," Robinson said. "But if you give yourself over to something that truly interests you, and follow that, then you will have the ability to share something of value with the rest of the world."
Robinson also warned aspiring writers not to be distracted by those who insist there are subjects or stories that they cannot do.
This includes subjects such as philosophy, history and religion, all topics that inform Robinson's own fiction and essays.
"I have write about the things that interest me," she said. "I write about a particular time and place, and a particular mode of religious consciousness, and my books get published here and in places like China and elsewhere.
"If someone convinces you that you are not free to write about what interests you," Robinson said, "what they are really doing is taking away your freedom. Your life experiences are very precious, and you should not let yourself get distracted by what other people say what you can and cannot do (with your writing)."
Robinson published her first novel, "Housekeeping," in 1980, and told the students that she wrote it with no intention of having it published. She began working on the novel, about two orphaned sisters and their peripatetic aunt in a small Idaho town in the 1950s, while living in France.
The process of writing the novel, Robinson said, "taught me how my mind works. I was asking myself all these questions as I was trying to remember the landscape in which I had grown up, but had left years before. I wanted to remember, for example, how sunlight looked on a particular plant.
"I was doing little more than concentrating on trying to solve these problems," she said, "and I discovered that if you get to a point where you're convinced you can't solve the problem, your mind continues to work on trying to solve it. And maybe six months later, you realize all of a sudden how to solve it."
It made Robinson realize that human memory is much more capacious than we imagine it to be.
"The human brain is without a doubt the most complex thing in the known universe," she said. "And we all have one of these great mysteries of the universe inside us. It's just that accessing everything that we have stored up is not easy.
"But you are much smarter than you think you are," Robinson said.
Robinson will receive the award — an engraved crystal book and a $40,000 cash award — at a gala event Friday evening at Central Library. She will also take part in a free public event 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Central Library, Fifth Street and Denver Avenue. Copies of Robinson's books will be available for purchase at this event.