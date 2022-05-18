Heller Theatre presents 'Double Feature'

Heller Theatre Company will present two plays by local writers as part of its "Double Feature: Two Plays Walk Into a Bar" program, which will be performed 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 20-21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at the Lynn Riggs Theater, 621 E. Fourth St.

"Intoxication" by Shadia Dahlal, the company's playwright-in-residence, is a one-act work about a woman named Elena who is struggling to deal with a broken heart by immersing herself in alcohol. Angela McLaughlin directs.

The other work, "Jack Dicky and the Swarthy Gentleman," by Quinn Blakely, is a send-up of hardboiled private eye stories that Blakely developed through Heller Theatre's "Second Sunday Serials" program. The play is co-directed by Alyssa Brown and Marcus Young.

Tickets are on a Pay What You Can system. Performances will also be livestreamed. For ticketing information: onstage.tickets.

