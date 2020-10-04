'Hearts of Our People,' landmark exhibit of native women artists, opens at Philbrook

One of the most striking items in the show is “Maria” by Rose B. Simpson, a completely rebuilt and re-imagined 1985 Chevrolet El Camino that mirrors the black-and-black pottery of Maria Martinez, the San Ildefonso Pueblo artist who popularized this style.

“This car was completely rebuilt — engine, transmission, everything,” Burke said. “Even the interior mixes black leather and black suede to continue that black-on-black theme. It will be installed in the garden area, and we’ve commissioned an artist to paint the outside of the car’s display case.”

Burke said the museum has recently reorganized and reinstalled the gallery areas in the Villa Philbrook, including two galleries devoted to the pottery of Martinez and her family.

Philbrook has also commissioned a number of Native American writers and poets, including U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, to record portions of their work that will be part of a “Poet’s Walk” through the garden.

One of the works that make up the “Poet’s Walk,” Tanaya Winder’s “Extraction,” a piece about missing and murdered Indigenous women, is also featured within the exhibit, paired with Rebecca Belmore’s “Fringe,” a large photograph of a young woman whose naked back appears to be sutured together with strings of red beads that resemble rivulets of blood.