Heartbeat of a nation: 'Voices from the Drum' exhibit at Osage Museum

The finished drums were then personally presented to the Osage artists commissioned for the project by Pipestem himself, sharing with them the thoughts he had about creating the individual drums.

"I think that, when the artists received these drums, and heard what he had to say, they were very respectful of what he had to say, and it made them reflect even more deeply on what they would make with that drum.

"Some of the artists are well-established and nationally known, such as Anita Fields, Yatika Fields, Norman Akers, and Wendy Ponca," said Marla Redcorn-Miller, director of the Osage Nation Museum. "Others are emerging artists, some of whom will have their work shown in a museum for the first time with this show. We wanted to feature as diverse an array of interpretations and stories as we could."

In addition to the artists' creations, the exhibit will include one historic drum, on loan from the American Legion Post 198 in Pawhuska.

"This is a drum that has been used at veterans' dances for many years," Redcorn-Miller said.

Webb said the idea of including a historic drum used specifically for ceremonies was a way to underscore the purpose of the exhibit.