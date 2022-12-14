Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum offers free admission day, eyes expansion

Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum is hosting a free admission day Saturday, December 17 in celebration of the holiday season.

Located at 13 Sahoma Lake Road in Sapulpa, Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum showcases custom and vintage vehicles, car memorabilia, historic Route 66 displays and an area dedicated to the military.

Housed in the decommissioned 45th Army Reserve Armory, the museum has welcomed travelers from nearly 100 countries and all 50 states.

The museum plans to break ground early next year on a 7,000 square foot expansion project that will add display space, event space and a large courtyard.

Funding for the project is ahead of schedule, according to a news release, and the museum is accepting donations. Cornerstone memberships are available at the $2,500, $5,000 and $10,000 price levels.

For more information, visit heartofroute66.org or call 918-216-1171.

Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 4 pm. The museum is closed on Mondays. Admission for visitors age 12 and older is $6.50.