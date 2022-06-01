Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum offering rides in 100-year-old Packard

SAPULPA — The Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum in Sapulpa will offer visitors a chance to take a ride in a 100-year-old car along backroads from the museum to nearby Pretty Water Lake.

The rides, lasting about 30 minutes for up to four people at a time, will be in a 1922 Packard. Museum visitors have long snapped photos in the car, one of the first vehicles to be loaned to the museum. Now, guests can go for a ride.

People interested in reserving a ride should call the museum at 918-216-1171. Rides ($11 per person) will start on Saturday and they will be offered on Saturdays through November, weather permitting.

“It’s an homage to driving along these two-lane, tree-lined roads,” Richard Holmes, founder of the Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum, said.

Made in the United States, Packard cars were considered the finest cars in the country, Holmes said in a news release. They stopped being manufactured in the 1950s. Robert and Carol Parker of Tulsa loaned their 1922 Packard to the Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum and are excited to have it restored and available for rides to Pretty Water Lake, according to the release, which said a group of volunteers worked for about two months earlier this year to get the car up and running.

The Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum opened in 2016. Museum officials secured a lease agreement for the decommissioned 45th National Guard Armory in Sapulpa on April 1, 2015. The space was renovated and transformed into a museum.

