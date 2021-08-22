Healing words: 'The Guys' playwright hopes play provides comfort in times of crisis

When Oklahoma native Anne Nelson finished writing her first play, her sole hope for the work was that it might get a single public reading.
“My aspirations for it were very, very modest,” Nelson said. “The company I was working with had some interns, and I thought that if a couple of interns did a reading of the script at the bar they would frequent, that would be wonderful.”
Instead, Nelson’s play, “The Guys,” inspired by Nelson’s own experiences in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, was presented in a fully staged production that starred Sigourney Weaver and Bill Murray.
Weaver played a character based on Nelson herself, a writer and editor who by chance is introduced to a captain in the New York City Fire Department, tasked with writing the eulogies for the eight men under his command who perished while trying to rescue those trapped within the World Trade Center.
The play debuted on Dec. 4, 2001, and since then has been performed by professional and community theaters in all 50 states, as well as in 15 foreign countries. In 2002, a film version, which starred Weaver and Anthony LaPaglia, was released.
Theatre Tulsa will present “The Guys” to open the “Play Season” of its 99th year, and to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
The play stars Leslie Long as Joan and Will Carpenter as Nick; both actors appeared in the company’s February 2020 production of “August: Osage County.” Laura Skoch will direct.
Nelson will be in Tulsa for the show’s opening weekend, Aug. 27-29, at the Tulsa PAC.
“Over the next few months, there are going to be 40 productions around the country,” Nelson said. “I’m only going to attend two of them. One is in Binghamton, N.Y., because they asked me months ago. The other is Tulsa, because I wanted to. My parents still live in Oklahoma, so I try to get back as often as I can.”
Nelson was born in Fort Sill, but spent most of her childhood in Stillwater. She graduated from Yale University in 1976, where she took part in productions at the Yale Repertory Theatre.
“I am, I believe, the first woman from Oklahoma to graduate from Yale, and at that time, sopranos were rather thin on the ground,” Nelson said. “So I was able to do roles like Julie Jordan in ‘Carousel’ at Yale. I had done community theater in Stillwater, and I guess that theatrical thing just gets into your bones.”
However, the theater bug went dormant as Nelson pursued her career as a journalist and educator. She has covered conflicts in Guatemala, El Salvador and the Philippines, and served as the director of the Committee to Protect Journalists.
She is also the author of four books, including “Murder Under Two Flags,” which was adapted into the 1990 film “A Show of Force”; “Suzanne’s Children: A Daring Rescue in Nazi Paris”; and “Shadow Network: Media, Money, and the Secret Hub of the Radical Right.”
Since 2003, Nelson has been a member of the faculty at New York’s Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs.
But in 2001, Nelson was working as the director of the international program at the Columbia School of Journalism, where she created the first curriculum in human rights reporting.
“On Sept. 10, I was overseeing 30 international graduate students, who I had sent out all over town to cover the city’s mayoral primary,” Nelson said. “And in 24 hours, all our jobs changed. I was now overseeing their coverage of the attacks, because there was no way for journalists from their countries to come to New York.
“Writers can’t help but feel somewhat useless in such a situation, because the skills we have don’t apply to crises,” Nelson said. “I think that was one thing that drew me to what became ‘The Guys.’ It was something I could do that might have some kind of benefit for others.”
Nelson said she kept copious notes from her meetings with the fire captain, whose identity she has never revealed.
“When I met the captain, I knew he was allowing himself to be extremely vulnerable,” she said. “And I was all too aware of some of the less admirable practices of this profession — sticking a microphone in someone’s face and asking them how it feels to lose their best friend.
“So I promised him that I would not violate his privacy,” Nelson said. “Yet, at the same time, I realized that this was an incredibly powerful story, and I thought about writing it as a magazine article.”
It was a chance meeting with Jim Simpson, a director and the husband of Sigourney Weaver, that held to Nelson taking the story into a new direction.
“I told him about this story, and wanting to maintain the captain’s privacy,” Nelson said, “and Jim said, ‘Why don’t you write it as a play? You could change the names and the details, and still tell the story you want to tell.’ And I realized by changing some of the details, I could tell more of the truth.”
While “The Guys” is intrinsically tied into the events of Sept. 11, 2001, Nelson said that she had come to realize the play resonates with people in ways she never imagined.
“I remember one person who came up to me after a performance and say a friend of hers recently died of cancer, and ‘This play is about me,’” she said. “I know a lot of psychiatrists and psychologists have used the play in their practices.
“And now, my desire is that it might provide some consolation amid the COVID-19 crisis,” she said. “The doctors, the nurses, the emergency medical service people — they are as much on the front lines of a crisis as those firefighters were, and what they are doing is as brave as running into a burning building.
“I wrote ‘The Guys’ hoping that it would be of use to people,” Nelson said. “And when I see that happen, it pleases me to no end.”
