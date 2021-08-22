Healing words: 'The Guys' playwright hopes play provides comfort in times of crisis

“When I met the captain, I knew he was allowing himself to be extremely vulnerable,” she said. “And I was all too aware of some of the less admirable practices of this profession — sticking a microphone in someone’s face and asking them how it feels to lose their best friend.

“So I promised him that I would not violate his privacy,” Nelson said. “Yet, at the same time, I realized that this was an incredibly powerful story, and I thought about writing it as a magazine article.”

It was a chance meeting with Jim Simpson, a director and the husband of Sigourney Weaver, that held to Nelson taking the story into a new direction.

“I told him about this story, and wanting to maintain the captain’s privacy,” Nelson said, “and Jim said, ‘Why don’t you write it as a play? You could change the names and the details, and still tell the story you want to tell.’ And I realized by changing some of the details, I could tell more of the truth.”

While “The Guys” is intrinsically tied into the events of Sept. 11, 2001, Nelson said that she had come to realize the play resonates with people in ways she never imagined.