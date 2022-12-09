'Hamilton' tickets on sale next week for Tulsa PAC run presented by Celebrity Attractions

Single tickets for the March 7-19, 2023, Tulsa engagement of the musical "Hamilton" will go on sale to the public 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec 12.

Tickets range from $49-$159, with premium seating $159-$199, and will be available at the Tulsa PAC ticket office, 101 E. Third St.; by calling 918-596-7111; and online at celebrityattractions.com. No more than nine tickets may be purchased per account for this engagement.

Ticket buyers are reminded that for Celebrity Attractions’ productions, the Celebrity Attractions website and the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office are the only official retail ticket outlets and the only way to guarantee that you are paying face value for legitimate tickets.

Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should also be aware that the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

"Hamilton" producer Jeffrey Seller said: “It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all online purchases for the Tulsa engagement should only be made through celebrityattractions.com.”

Winner of 11 Tony Awards as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, "Hamilton" tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of the preeminent founding fathers of the United States. Author and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda combined rap, jazz, R&B and traditional Broadway musical styles to evoke the multicultural essence of the nascent nation, to capture the life-or-death urgency of the struggle for freedom.

"Hamilton" is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

