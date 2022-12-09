 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

'Hamilton' tickets on sale next week for Tulsa PAC run presented by Celebrity Attractions

  • Updated
  • 0
HAMILTON Angelica National Tour Company1 credit Joan Marcus.jpg

"Hamilton," with actor Austin Scott (center) in the title role, returns March 7-19, 2023, to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

 Joan Marcus, Courtesy

Single tickets for the March 7-19, 2023, Tulsa engagement of the musical "Hamilton" will go on sale to the public 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec 12.

Tickets range from $49-$159, with premium seating $159-$199, and will be available at the Tulsa PAC ticket office, 101 E. Third St.; by calling 918-596-7111; and online at celebrityattractions.com. No more than nine tickets may be purchased per account for this engagement.

Ticket buyers are reminded that for Celebrity Attractions’ productions, the Celebrity Attractions website and the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office are the only official retail ticket outlets and the only way to guarantee that you are paying face value for legitimate tickets.

Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should also be aware that the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

People are also reading…

"Hamilton" producer Jeffrey Seller said: “It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all online purchases for the Tulsa engagement should only be made through celebrityattractions.com.”

HAMILTON Angelica National Tour Company8 credit Joan Marcus.jpg

Austin Scott as Alexander Hamilton leads the company in the national touring production of "Hamilton."  Tickets for the show's Tulsa engagement, March 7-19, 2023, go on sale Dec. 12. 

Winner of 11 Tony Awards as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, "Hamilton" tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of the preeminent founding fathers of the United States. Author and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda combined rap, jazz, R&B and traditional Broadway musical styles to evoke the multicultural essence of the nascent nation, to capture the life-or-death urgency of the struggle for freedom.

"Hamilton" is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Favorite local 'hole in the wall' restaurants

These hidden gems of local restaurants are great places that provide "guilty pleasure" (or just pleasure) food. Also, a look at upcoming Scene features, including where to support local businesses this holiday season.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

First Americans Museum hosts holiday event

First Americans Museum hosts holiday event

The free event will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3-4. Among the scheduled events are artist demonstrations, live music, children’s book readings, community partner booths and more.

Watch Now: Related Video

Adam Sandler had the most Googled celebrity style of 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert