The Guthrie Green, 101 E. Reconciliation Way, has recently upgraded its sound system, which will get its first work-out this weekend, with the launch of a new music series.

Record Club, in partnership with Josey Records, will showcase newly released albums by top national artists each month, beginning 5 p.m. Friday, April 28. The first session will feature Taylor Swift’s "Folklore: The Long Lost Pond Studio Sessions," along with "The First Two Pages of Frankenstein" by The National. DJ Doc Free will serve as the evening's master of ceremonies, and bar service will be available for those ages 21 and older.

The Guthrie Green will begin its Sunday concert series 2 p.m. May 7, with performances by Fabulous Minx, Casii Stephan & The Midnight Sun, and Wanda Watson, featuring DJ Holladizlle. Sunday Concerts will continue through June 25.

The park will also begin another new music series, the Off-the-Cuff Concerts, starting Friday, May 26, with a performance by the New Respects and Old Man Saxon. More acts will be announced at a later date.