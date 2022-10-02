Guthrie Center readies 'People Are the Song' exhibit

Woody Guthrie’s best-known song, “This Land is Your Land,” at one time included a verse describing a scene that was all too familiar to those living during the Great Depression.

“In the squares of the city, In the shadow of a steeple

By the relief office, I’d seen my people.”

People, and the joys and tragedies they experienced in life, were at the heart of Guthrie’s work, from the simple songs he wrote to entertain his children to the anthems and story songs that continue to resonate with listeners today.

The Woody Guthrie Center will open a new exhibit on its namesake’s life work, titled “Woody Guthrie: People are the Song,” on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the center, 102 E. Reconciliation Way. The exhibit, drawn from the center’s vast archives, was curated in collaboration with The Morgan Library & Museum, Woody Guthrie Publications and music historian Bob Santelli.

“Woody Guthrie: People Are the Song” is designed to offer new perspectives on Guthrie’s life and art, through his handwritten lyrics as well as his poetry, artwork, prose, musical instruments, photographs and correspondence.

One of the highlights of the exhibit will be two, never-before-seen oil paintings of Jesus Christ and George Washington.

The paintings, created in 1938 and 1939, were recently discovered in 2020 by Michelle Farrar-Harris in her parents’ closet. The paintings confirm Guthrie’s autobiographical claim that he “…painted portraits of famous people like Jesus Christ and George Washington” to sell to his neighbors as decorative art.

The paintings were donated to the Woody Guthrie Center by the Farrar-Harris family for this exhibit. They will be displayed alongside Guthrie’s portrait of Abraham Lincoln, from the collection of the Smithsonian Institution.

“Finding these portraits is evidence to Woody’s earliest artistic endeavors,” said Nora Guthrie, daughter of Woody Guthrie and president of the Woody Guthrie Foundation. “It’s always amazing when these hidden gems appear from back rooms and closets. And it’s amazing that we’re still unearthing so much more of Woody’s creations.”

The exhibit will also feature an audio guide narrated by singer-songwriter Steve Earle, which will also feature recordings of Guthrie sharing stories and insights into the time and life he lived. The guide can be accessed through QR codes throughout the exhibit area.

Two new interactive features will be part of the exhibit. One, “Draw with Woody,” is designed for “children of all ages” to express their own creativity with Guthrie as a guide.

“Using our temporary gallery space to take a deeper dive into what we are all about is a unique opportunity,” said Steve Higgins, managing director of American Song Archives, which oversees the Woody Guthrie Center and Bob Dylan Center. “The full scope of his creativity — encompassing topics such as people, the environment, love, spirituality, family and racial justice — will be on display.”

Members of the Woody Guthrie Center will be invited to attend a guided tour of the exhibit during a private event held on Tuesday, Oct. 11, with guest speaker Anna Canoni, granddaughter of Woody Guthrie and co-curator of the exhibit.

The Woody Guthrie Center will also a series of free and ticketed events throughout the opening week of the exhibit, including panel discussions, concerts and more. On opening day, Anna Canoni will give free tours of the exhibition with paid admission at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

A full list of events can be found at woodyguthriecenter.org/events.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Johnny Carson hosting ‘The Tonight Show’; ‘Cheers’; ‘‘M*A*S*H;’’ and ABC Afterschool Specials anniversaries