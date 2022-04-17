Guest conductor to lead TCC symphony in blend of Beatles, Berlioz

Years before he had even heard a symphony orchestra perform live, Scott Seaton knew he wanted to be a conductor.

“I started playing the saxophone when I was in fifth grade, learning to play the ‘Pink Panther’ theme,” Seaton recalled during a recent conversation. “I was very lucky to have a great junior high music teacher who really pushed me to the next level, playing jazz by ear, and discovering people like Charlie Parker and John Coltrane.

“In addition, my stepfather was a singer-songwriter, and I spent more time backstage at the Grand Ole Opry than I care to admit,” he said, laughing. “But I knew I wanted to conduct long before all that. I was a drum major in junior high, and when I started waving my arms in front of the band, it was like it all fell into place. This was what I wanted to do.”

Seaton said he was in college before he attended his first orchestral concert, and was immediately captivated.

“Just the sheer sonic power that an orchestra can create, that sensation you get hearing this music, and see how this music would affect the people around me was just overwhelming,” he said. “I knew this was the type of music I wanted to create.”

Seaton, currently the music director of the North State Symphony in Northern California, will make his Tulsa debut this weekend, when he leads the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College in its final concert of the season, “Love & Obsession: The Beatles to Berlioz.”

Seaton is one of two people in the running for the orchestra’s artistic director post, which has been vacant since 2020. The orchestra had planned for its 2020-2021 season to be devoted to the search for a new conductor, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of much of the season’s events.

Seaton himself was originally scheduled to be in Tulsa in January, but a spike in COVID cases and a general concern about the health of all who might be involved in the concert led to its being postponed.

The original plan was for each candidate to lead the orchestra in two concerts, one devoted to the classical repertoire, the other to pops programming.

“When everything got canceled or postponed, the orchestra created these kind of hybrid concerts, that brought together the classical and pops worlds,” Seaton said. “And I thought that was a pretty smart idea. Everyone is starved for live music, and what they have in the program are things that fit well together, that should be fun and meaningful.”

The concert will feature orchestral arrangements of some of the Beatles’ best-known songs about love, along with the boisterous overture to Leonard Bernstein’s musical “Candide” and Carlos Gardel’s popular tango “Por una cabeza,” which has been featured in movies such as “Scent of a Woman,” “True Lies” and “Schindler’s List.”

The Berlioz on the program is the “Symphonie Fantastique,” which is something of a musical distillation of love and obsession, as the work was composed out of Berlioz’s obsessive, and for years unrequited, love for an English actress.

“One thing I appreciate about this program is that it reinforces the idea that all our stories are, in essence, the same,” Seaton said. “The Beatles wrote about love and obsession and created this whole world around them. And ‘obsessed’ is about the only word you can use to describe the Berlioz. It’s really an exciting combination that just works.”

Seaton studied at Vanderbilt University, the New England Conservatory and the Université de Montréal, and he began his conducting career with the Nashville Youth Orchestra.

“One of the best parts of this job, and a crucial aspect of any music director, is to inspire and cultivate and nurture the next generation of musicians and music lovers,” he said. “I always enjoy being able to work, collaborate and talk with young musicians.

“At every orchestra I’ve worked with, we’ve had ‘side by side’ concerts, with young musicians sharing the stage with professionals,” Seaton said. “That’s something I never had the chance to experience, and I love seeing the young players take in the energy of the adult musicians, and seeing the lights in their eyes as they share in that.”

It also is another way of having the orchestra’s influence in a community go beyond the walls of the concert hall.

“The music director has to be the proponent for integrating the orchestra into the community,” Seaton said. “I’m interested in collaborating with local artists and organizations, of getting out into the community, doing different types of concerts, to find out what people want and need, and bring all these things together.

“If you do a performance that brings in one person who maybe didn’t know there was an orchestra in the area, and then they come back,” Seaton said, “then we’ve done our job.”

