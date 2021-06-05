'Greenwood' musical sets sights on small screen

“A Song of Greenwood,” a musical centered on the Tulsa Race Massacre that premiered in Tulsa more than two decades ago, may be coming to a television near you.
Oklahoma natives Tim Long and Jerome Johnson, who wrote the music, book and lyrics for “A Song of Greenwood,” are working with Acuity Productions, a New York-based company, to create a video of one of the production numbers from the musical, which will be used to pitch the concept of a limited TV series to various networks and streaming services.
“A Song of Greenwood” premiered in 1998 at the Greenwood Cultural Center; a revised version of the musical was presented in 2001, to mark the 80th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
At a press event Thursday at the Fly Loft, where the video was to be filmed, Johnson said the idea for reconfiguring the show from the stage to the small screen was partly the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had been working on doing a new (stage) version for the centennial of the massacre,” said Johnson, who is also the production’s choreographer. “When everything shut down because of COVID, that led us to thinking that the story we wanted to tell would feel better if it were in a format like a Netflix series.”
Long said the amount of scholarship on the Tulsa Race Massacre that has been done since 1998 gave them a much greater wealth of historical fact from which to draw.
“Ours is a fictional story, although several of the characters are based on, or are composites of, actual people,” he said. “We wanted to try and give human voices to the souls who were lost in the massacre.”
The expanded format of a limited TV series — Long and Johnson are pitching an eight-episode series — allowed the creators to incorporate additional storylines and characters, such as characters based on A.J. Smitherman, editor and publisher of the Tulsa Star, and J.B. Stradford, the prominent businessman and hotelier.
The video being made, of a number titled “No Chance,” which introduces one of the show’s lead characters, Chance, featured local dancers and singers, along with such artists as Dharon E. Jones, who recently starred in the Broadway revival of “West Side Story”; former Tulsan Carrie Compere, who has starred on the Broadway and national touring productions of “The Color Purple”; and Fernell Hogan, who appeared in the Broadway production of “The Prom.”
Jones, who said he first learned about the Tulsa Race Massacre when he watched the HBO series “Watchmen,” said, “This is a story that’s worth telling, and coming here to work on this at the time of the (massacre) centennial, it just feels like there couldn’t be a better time to tell this story. Everything about this project just feels right.”
For more information: asongofgreenwood.com.