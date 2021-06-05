'Greenwood' musical sets sights on small screen

“A Song of Greenwood,” a musical centered on the Tulsa Race Massacre that premiered in Tulsa more than two decades ago, may be coming to a television near you.

Oklahoma natives Tim Long and Jerome Johnson, who wrote the music, book and lyrics for “A Song of Greenwood,” are working with Acuity Productions, a New York-based company, to create a video of one of the production numbers from the musical, which will be used to pitch the concept of a limited TV series to various networks and streaming services.

“A Song of Greenwood” premiered in 1998 at the Greenwood Cultural Center; a revised version of the musical was presented in 2001, to mark the 80th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

At a press event Thursday at the Fly Loft, where the video was to be filmed, Johnson said the idea for reconfiguring the show from the stage to the small screen was partly the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had been working on doing a new (stage) version for the centennial of the massacre,” said Johnson, who is also the production’s choreographer. “When everything shut down because of COVID, that led us to thinking that the story we wanted to tell would feel better if it were in a format like a Netflix series.”