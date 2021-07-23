Greenwood Gallery to showcase local Black artists; grand opening is Saturday

The event planned for Saturday at the Greenwood Gallery, 10 N. Greenwood Ave., is billed as a “grand opening,” although for the gallery itself, it will be more like business as usual.

The gallery is located in the space that formerly housed the Black Wall Street Gallery, and its current owner, Sequena “Queen” Alexander, served as that space’s manager.

“I had created a lot of the content we presented and had established a lot of relationships with artists and other people in the community,” Alexander said.

“When the lease for this place was up, I knew that I couldn’t let everything just shut down. There aren’t a lot of spaces for minority artists to begin with, so I saw this as a great opportunity.”

The grand opening event will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the gallery. In addition to a ribbon-cutting-and-champagne-toast ceremony, the evening will feature music by DJ Sir Mike and catering by S.L.A.P.S.

Two exhibits will be on display: an interactive show titled “The Women of Greenwood,” highlighting the accomplishments of eight women who played significant roles in the rise of the Greenwood neighborhood before and after the Tulsa Race Massacre; and a group show titled “Disturbing Their Peace.”