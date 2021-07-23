Greenwood Gallery to showcase local Black artists; grand opening is Saturday

The event planned for Saturday at the Greenwood Gallery, 10 N. Greenwood Ave., is billed as a “grand opening,” although for the gallery itself, it will be more like business as usual.
The gallery is located in the space that formerly housed the Black Wall Street Gallery, and its current owner, Sequena “Queen” Alexander, served as that space’s manager.
“I had created a lot of the content we presented and had established a lot of relationships with artists and other people in the community,” Alexander said.
“When the lease for this place was up, I knew that I couldn’t let everything just shut down. There aren’t a lot of spaces for minority artists to begin with, so I saw this as a great opportunity.”
The grand opening event will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the gallery. In addition to a ribbon-cutting-and-champagne-toast ceremony, the evening will feature music by DJ Sir Mike and catering by S.L.A.P.S.
Two exhibits will be on display: an interactive show titled “The Women of Greenwood,” highlighting the accomplishments of eight women who played significant roles in the rise of the Greenwood neighborhood before and after the Tulsa Race Massacre; and a group show titled “Disturbing Their Peace.”
“The Women of Greenwood” show, which is currently on display, features portraits and histories of Augusta Stradford, Susie Bell, Loula Williams, Eunice Jackson, Mary E. Jones Parrish, Mabel Little, Dr. Olivia Hooker and Mother Grace Tucker.
The exhibit was designed by Wendi Wilkerson using curated content from “The Victory of Greenwood” by Carlos Moreno and was made possible with funding from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission and WPX Energy.
The gallery has already recently featured shows by two nationally known artists, Thomas E. Lockhart and Joseph Chavez.
Alexander said: “One thing that is important for me is to help validate the work being done by Black artists here in Tulsa. There is a lot of amazing work being done by local artists that deserves to be showcased in a space like this. I think people are taking a greater interest in the work of Black artists these days.”
And, as good art is something that often inspires deeper conversations, Alexander said she wants the Greenwood Gallery to be more than a place to hang pictures.
“I really want this to be a community space,” she said. “A lot of people in this neighborhood are working to rebuild a sense of community here, and I want this gallery to be a part of that.”
More information can be found at thegreenwoodgallery.com.
Featured video: