Greenwood Gallery to close Saturday

The Greenwood Gallery, 10 N. Greenwood Ave., will close permanently after a daylong sale of its current inventory of art and furniture, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

The gallery, owned and operated by Sequena “Queen” Alexander, opened to the public in May 2021 and was dedicated to featuring the work of Black artists, both local and national.

In a statement, Alexander said she planned to continue her efforts to promote the work of Black artists by conducting traveling exhibits and pop-up galleries.

“Black creatives are more empowered to create their own commerce, implement their ideas and innovate for economic growth. The Gallery has performed a role in Tulsa to support artists, and now it is time to broaden our reach,” Alexander said in the statement.

“We will continue to provide history, culture and art, but no longer as an anchor in the Greenwood District," she said. "The atmosphere we created in Greenwood was met with opposition, and some of the momentum has been lost since the Centennial, but the Gallery is still moving forward with a strong heart and resolve to take Greenwood to the world.”