 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greenwood Gallery to close Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
The Greenwood Gallery (copy)

Greenwood Gallery owner Sequena “Queen” Alexander is pictured July 15.

 Tulsa World file

The Greenwood Gallery, 10 N. Greenwood Ave., will close permanently after a daylong sale of its current inventory of art and furniture, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

The gallery, owned and operated by Sequena “Queen” Alexander, opened to the public in May 2021 and was dedicated to featuring the work of Black artists, both local and national.

In a statement, Alexander said she planned to continue her efforts to promote the work of Black artists by conducting traveling exhibits and pop-up galleries.

“Black creatives are more empowered to create their own commerce, implement their ideas and innovate for economic growth. The Gallery has performed a role in Tulsa to support artists, and now it is time to broaden our reach,” Alexander said in the statement.

“We will continue to provide history, culture and art, but no longer as an anchor in the Greenwood District," she said. "The atmosphere we created in Greenwood was met with opposition, and some of the momentum has been lost since the Centennial, but the Gallery is still moving forward with a strong heart and resolve to take Greenwood to the world.”

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine confirm third baby on the way

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert