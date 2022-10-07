Grammy-winning Manhattan Transfer brings 50th anniversary tour to BA

The Manhattan Transfer, one of the most acclaimed vocal ensembles in popular music, will make its second stop on what is billed as the group’s final worldwide tour Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Broken Arrow PAC, 701 S. Main St.

Tickets for the concert, which begins at 7:30 p.m., are $35-$70, and available at brokenarrowpac.com.

The tour is in support of the album “Fifty,” released this year in celebration of the group’s 50th anniversary. It features new arrangements of some of their greatest hits, including “Chanson d’Amour,” “Twilight Zone/Twilight Time,” and “The Man Who Sailed Around His Soul,” as well as their first recording on George and Ira Gershwin’s “The Man I Love,” and a new version of Brian Wilson’s “God Only Knows.”

The album was recorded with WDR Radio Orchestra Cologne of Germany.

The Manhattan Transfer in its quartet form started in 1972, when founding member Tim Hauser recruited fellow vocalists Janis Siegal, Alan Paul and Laurel Masse to create a vocal ensemble able to sing everything from pop ditties to jazz standards, vocalese and gospel, such as their 1975 hit “Operator.”

Masse left the group in 1978, and Cheryl Bentyne joined. This lineup, which recorded such classics as “The Boy from New York City,” “Birdland” and the innovative album “Vocalese,” would remain together until 2014, when Hauser died. Trist Curless, who has performed with the group in the past, joined as a permanent member.

In the liner notes for “Fifty,” Paul writes, “We wanted the choice of songs to somehow represent the significant transitions of our music over the span of five decades, which was a rather formidable task. What interested us was choosing material that either represented a significant moment in the group’s history, or songs that perhaps were not necessarily hits, but ones we really loved. Also, another major consideration was choosing songs that we felt would inspire and work well with the symphony because this was a collaboration.”

The Manhattan Transfer has released 29 albums, won 10 Grammy Awards (including being the only artists to earn awards for best pop and best jazz vocal performance in the same year), and has been inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame.

