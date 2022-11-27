Goff Fest offers fresh perspectives on architect's work

The life and work of Bruce Goff, one of the most distinctive American architects of the 20th century, is the focus of the second annual Goff Fest, taking place Dec. 1-4 at various locations throughout Tulsa.

The event, organized by the Goff Center of the Continuous Present with support from the Tulsa Artist Fellowship, is designed to help bring greater awareness of, and appreciation for, Goff’s uniquely organic, and highly individualistic, architectural vision.

Goff Fest 2022 will focus on interiority, with more opportunities to see inside many of Bruce Goff’s structures in Tulsa and the surrounding region, and focusing on the personal narratives of those who live, work and play in Goff-designed buildings. This ties in with the release of “Little Goff on the Prairie,” a podcast produced by Goff Fest co-organizers Britni Harris and Karl Jones, featuring conversations with Goff building owners, tenants and employees.

In addition, this festival will include an expanded version of the digital map created for last year’s event, which will include all Goff buildings in Oklahoma with additional digital and audio media for each building.

Among Goff’s best known creations are the Spotlight Theater on Riverside Drive, home to the long-running melodrama “The Drunkard;” and The Tulsa Club, now the Tulsa Club Hotel, 115 E. Fifth St.

Goff also collaborated with Adah Robinson on the creation of Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, and designed residences such as the Bavinger House in Norman, with its single spiral wall, and Shin’en Kan in Bartlesville (both buildings are no longer extant).

Goff, who was largely self-taught, took some inspiration from Frank Lloyd Wright and Louis Sullivan to develop a unique style of architecture — inventive, organic, often eccentric and ever-changing, a reflection of his philosophy of “the continuous present,” the idea that a work of art has no beginning or end but provides a completely new experience each time it is encountered.

Goff taught at the University of Oklahoma from 1942 until 1955. He moved to Bartlesville, where he lived and worked in the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Price Tower for several years. His last major project was to design the Pavilion for Japanese Art — one of Goff’s many inspirations — for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Goff died in 1982.

A variety of events are scheduled for the four days of Goff Fest 2022, including a showing of Britni Harris’ film “Goff,” performances of music Goff composed at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, an exhibit titled “Bruce Goff: The Art of the Continuous Present,” and a “Goff Ball,” a Beaux Artes-inspired gala, complete with an architecture-inspired costume contest.

Goff Fest is a product of the Goff Center of the Continuous Present. Sponsors for this year’s event include the Tulsa Artist Fellowship, Tulsa Foundation for Architecture, AIA Eastern Oklahoma, The Tulsa Club Hotel, Ross Group, Elote Cafe and Catering, Tulsa Artists’ Coalition, Center for Public Secrets, Tulsa Spotlight Theatre, Friends of Kebyar, Price Tower Arts Center, Tulsa Historical Society, Shuffles Tulsa, OATH Law, Studio 66, H.O.P.E. Testing and Oklahomans for Equality.

For a complete list of activities: goff-fest.com.