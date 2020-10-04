Gilcrease to showcase the artistry, activism of Tulsa artist Shan Goshorn

In an essay Goshorn wrote in 2018, she stated: “My intention is to present historical and contemporary issues that continue to be relevant to Indian people today to a world that still relies on Hollywood as a reliable informant about Indian life.”

Goshorn created her first basket in 2008. Her second basket, titled “Sealed Fate,” took her more than a year to work out, as it was created using a double-weave technique, a method so difficult that only a handful of Cherokee artists can do it.

Goshorn wove the basket from strips on archival watercolor paper on which had been printed the text of the Treaty of New Echota, which led to the forcible removal of the Cherokee people from their southeastern homelands to what is now Oklahoma. The interior of the basket uses papers printed with the signatures of Cherokee who protested the legality of the treaty.

This basket is part of Gilcrease Museum’s permanent collection and is one of the first objects encountered in the “Weaving History into Art” exhibit.

“We begin with one of the first baskets Shan did, and the exhibit concludes with the last basket she made just before her death,” Dolph said.