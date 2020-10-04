Gilcrease to showcase the artistry, activism of Tulsa artist Shan Goshorn

One of the ideas Mark Dolph had for Gilcrease Museum’s exhibit of the baskets created by Shan Goshorn was to show the development of Goshorn’s skills at weaving staves of archival paper into intricate works of art.
“What I very quickly discovered,” said Dolph, the museum’s curator of history, “is that from the beginning, Shan worked at an extremely high level. It was as if she came to this medium fully formed.”
“Weaving History into Art: The Enduring Legacy of Shan Goshorn” brings together a total of 59 of the baskets this longtime Tulsa artist created in the final 10 years of her life (Goshorn died in December 2018).
Goshorn, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, had explored a variety of media in her career to create art that often dealt directly with the social, cultural and political issues facing Indigenous tribes and nations, such as sovereignty, cultural continuity, inappropriate appropriation of native culture, and the violence toward Indigenous women.
“And I think she came to realize that the art she was making was a bit too in-your-face,” Dolph said. “What she found with baskets was that they allowed people to lean in, so to speak. People are initially drawn by the beauty of the object itself, and that interest makes them want to know more about it — not simply how it was made but why it was made, what message is being conveyed.”
In an essay Goshorn wrote in 2018, she stated: “My intention is to present historical and contemporary issues that continue to be relevant to Indian people today to a world that still relies on Hollywood as a reliable informant about Indian life.”
Goshorn created her first basket in 2008. Her second basket, titled “Sealed Fate,” took her more than a year to work out, as it was created using a double-weave technique, a method so difficult that only a handful of Cherokee artists can do it.
Goshorn wove the basket from strips on archival watercolor paper on which had been printed the text of the Treaty of New Echota, which led to the forcible removal of the Cherokee people from their southeastern homelands to what is now Oklahoma. The interior of the basket uses papers printed with the signatures of Cherokee who protested the legality of the treaty.
This basket is part of Gilcrease Museum’s permanent collection and is one of the first objects encountered in the “Weaving History into Art” exhibit.
“We begin with one of the first baskets Shan did, and the exhibit concludes with the last basket she made just before her death,” Dolph said.
The exhibit also includes a lot of things to read, as well as look at, with extensive labels that explain the ideas contained within the weave of each basket, along with panels that feature Goshorn’s initial sketches and detailed plans for executing a particular basket.
“I’ve heard some people say, when they look at one of Shan’s baskets, that she must have painted the image or the pattern after she finished weaving,” Dolph said. “But that wasn’t the case. She worked out the image she wanted to create and then engineered how to realize it through the process of weaving the basket.”
For example, the trio of baskets titled “They Were Called Kings” feature photographic portraits of contemporary Indigenous men dressed as the three Cherokee leaders who traveled to England in 1762 to meet with King George III.
This work also emphasizes Goshorn’s connection with Gilcrease, as the men’s poses resemble paintings in the Gilcrease collection of two of the Cherokee men who were accepted as royalty by 18th century English society — “Cunne Shote, Cherokee Chief” by Francis Parsons and “Syacust Ukah (Ostenaco)” by Joshua Reynolds.
While Goshorn’s work draws greatly from the history of native people, it is also completely contemporary, as issues of sovereignty, racism, environmentalism and social injustice continue to resonate today.
“I’m a firm believer in looking at the past to understand the present,” Dolph said, “and Shan Goshorn’s work is a wonderful example of that. Even her miniature baskets are tiny works of art that hold big issues.”
The “Enduring Legacy” part of the exhibit is made up of works by four contemporary native women artists for whom Goshorn was a mentor and colleague — Carol Emarthle-Douglas, Anita Fields, Lisa Rutherford and Holly Wilson.
“One thing you always heard people say about Shan was how generous and giving she was to other artists,” Dolph said. “I know of literally dozens of artists who benefited from Shan’s help and encouragement, and we wanted to show how her legacy extended beyond the baskets she made.”
Works by these four artists appear throughout the exhibit and include such monumental works as Fields’ “To Know Your People Are Beautiful,” a version of an Osage wedding coat, and Wilson’s “Bloodline,” a wood and metal sculpture that was shown at the M.A. Doran Gallery in 2015.
The exhibit also includes a short film about Goshorn and her work, directed by Sterlin Harjo, and a video of U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo reading her poem, “First Morning,” which Harjo composed for a memorial service for Goshorn held at the Gilcrease Museum.
It was at that memorial that the idea of this exhibit was born, Dolph said.
“We were in the overflow area that had been set up in the Vista Room, and one of my colleagues said that we should do a show of Shan’s work,” he recalled. “I said that was a great idea, but we only had one of her works in our collection.
“So we had to rely a great deal on the generosity of private collectors and other institutions to be able to create this exhibit,” Dolph said.
Because of the delicacy of some of the works, Dolph said the exhibit will have two different incarnations.
“The exhibit is set to run for six months,” he said. “We will have about half of the baskets on display through Jan. 3, then we will close the exhibit for a couple of weeks to swap out the baskets with the other set, which will be on display through March of 2021.”
The museum has also produced a full-color catalog to accompany the exhibit, which includes images of all objects in the exhibit, as well as all interpretive materials and essays on Goshorn’s life and work.
James D. Watts Jr., 918-581-8478, james.watts@tulsaworld.com, Twitter: watzworld
