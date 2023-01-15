Gilcrease offers curator insights into the 'Forest Scene'

The first “Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood” program, which set up reproductions of one of the works from the museum’s permanent collection at public venues throughout the city, will conclude at the end of January.

The work in question is “Forest Scene,” by Taos Pueblo artist Pop Chalee. Chelsea Herr, the inaugural Jack and Maxine Zarrow Curator for Indigenous Art and Culture at Gilcrease Museum, will present a special lecture on Chalee’s work, and “Forest Scene” in particular, 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Tulsa Community College’s Center for Creativity, 910 S. Boston Ave.

The event is free and open to the public.

Herr, a citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, earned undergraduate degrees in art history from Seattle Pacific University and the University of California, Riverside; she earned her doctorate in Native American Art History from the University of Oklahoma.

‘New Melodies’

New works by two Tulsa composers will be featured in a concert titled “New Melodies,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.

The Signature Quartet, made up of musicians of the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College, will perform “Where Our Voices Hide When We Must Speak” by Noam Faingold, and “The Widow” by Dr. Steven Eiler. Both composers will be present that evening. The concert will also feature new compositions by TCC students and a reception following the performance.

Tickets are $25. 918-595-7777, signaturesymphony.org.

‘1776’ continues at Tulsa PAC

The recent kerfuffle that kept the current Congress stymied for a few days has nothing on what went on during the summer of 1776, as delegates from the 13 colonies made the fateful decision to break away from Great Britain and establish a new nation.

Writer Peter Stone and composer Sheldon Edwards dramatized these events in the Tony Award-winning musical “1776.” Theatre Tulsa’ new production of this 1969 show gives the story something of a twist, with an all-female cast taking on the personae of the “Founding Fathers.”

It’s a way, said director Liz Bealko, for audiences to “meet these historical figures for the first time... Seeing these characters embodied is this way will help the audience see them in a new light.”

The production will feature Kristen Simpson as John Adams, Amanda Nichols as Thomas Jefferson, Nan Kemp as Benjamin Franklin, Teresa Nowlin as John Hancock, Laura Skoch as Andrew McNair and Karlena Riggs as John Dickinson.

Several cast members will have multiple roles, including Kate Parker as John Witherspoon and Abigail Adams, Lydia Gray as Lyman Hall and Martha Jefferson, and Emma Morris, whose three roles include George Washington.

Musicians of the Tulsa People’s Orchestra, conducted by Benjamin Ray, will accompany the production.

Performances are 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 22 and 29, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 20-21 and 27-28, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $29.25-$47.50. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

People’s Poetry at Guthrie Center

Three local writers will give readings of their original poems as part of the People’s Poetry event, 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Woody Guthrie Center, 102 E. Reconciliation Way.

Participating writers are Eder J. Williams McKnight, whose work explores the multiracial history of Oklahoma, Tulsa and the Greenwood District; Quraysh Ali Lansana, the author of 20 volumes of poetry, nonfiction and children’s literature, and a founding member of the Tri-City Collective; and Kaveh Bassiri, a prize-winning poet and Tulsa Artist Fellow.

The reading is free with regular admission to the center. 918-574-2710, woodyguthriecenter.org.