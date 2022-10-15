Gilcrease Museum art coming to the neighborhood

Since Tulsans can’t go to Gilcrease Museum, as it at present does not physically exist, select pieces of Gilcrease’s unparalleled collection of North American art will be going out into the community.

“Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood” is a new public art experience in which reproductions of art from Gilcrease will be installed in public spaces throughout the city. The art works will remain on display for three months, and the museum will offer special public programs and interactive opportunities to help viewers interact with the art and with Gilcrease Museum.

“This project was born out of community discussions,” said Alison Rossi, Gilcrease’s Director of Learning & Community Engagement. “We asked people all over Tulsa what they wanted to see from Gilcrease while the museum is closed, and the number one thing we heard was that people wanted to see pop-up exhibitions.

“It took us about a year to create a model that we thought would work for us,” she said. “We also asked people to vote on which of a select group of works from the collection they would like to see in these exhibitions. It was really interesting that the images that got the most votes all have a very strong connection with the natural world.”

The first work chosen for the “Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood” is “Forest Scene” by the Taos Pueblo artist Pop Chalee, a stylized landscape done in tempera dating from the early 1950s.

Reproductions of Chalee’s painting are being installed at 31 locations throughout the city, including libraries, public spaces such as the Gathering Place and Guthrie Green, city parks, doctor’s offices and grocery stores.

Rossi said the museum has developed a wide-ranging program to augment and expand upon the viewer’s experience, including QR codes that will provide access to an informational page about the project and the artwork, and to activate an augmented reality experience that brings the artwork to life through animation. A dedicated webpage for “Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood” is set to become active on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The first free public event for “Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood” will be the “Forest Festival,” 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at Central Library, Fifth Street and Denver Avenue.

“This will be a fun, multi-generational event with art making, yoga and all kinds of things for people to enjoy,” Rossi said. “We will also be working with many of our partner locations to present programs specific to those places, such as hikes along Turkey Mountain, several events at the Gathering Place that will be offered as part of their holiday programs, even a screening of the film ‘Bambi,’ which some believe was partly inspired by Chalee’s painting.”

Rossi said that, in addition to keeping Gilcrease Museum in the public eye as its new facility is under construction, the “Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood” program hopes to achieve a few other goals.

“We want to connect people not only with the art, but with one another and the natural world,” she said. “So many of the locations are places where people would not expect to encounter a work of art, especially the outdoor locations. And all the works we will be featuring in the coming months will have some connection to the natural world and the seasons.

“The other goal has to do with wellness,” Rossi said. “After the past couple of years, there has been a lot of talk about how to make people’s lives better, and there has been a lot of great research that proves how looking mindfully at art can be healing. I’ve read some things about doctors prescribing museum visits for their patients, as a way of healing. A lot of the programming we have planned speaks to that idea of mindfulness.”

Gilcrease Museum closed to the public July 5, 2021, and the original structure was subsequently razed. The new Gilcrease Museum is projected to be completed by early 2025.

“Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood” is made possible throughout the Tulsa community with support provided by the Atkinson Family Foundation, the Dan E. and Neva L. Brannin Charitable Foundation, the Geffen Family Charitable Foundation Fund at Tulsa Community Foundation, Frank and Carol Mulhern, ONEOK, the William S. Smith Charitable Trust, the Charles and Marion Weber Foundation, the Kathleen P. Westby Foundation and the Windgate Charitable Foundation Endowment.

