Get out and dance: Choregus turns up heat with Summer Dance festival

While many people are anxious to experience live performances in theaters once again, the task of finding artists to fill those stages can be an anxiety-inducing experience.

Tulsa’s Choregus Productions, which specializes in presenting cutting-edge contemporary dance groups and musical artists, will present its Summer Heat International Dance Festival this weekend at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

“I knew I wanted to bring the festival back this year,” Choregus founder Ken Tracy said. “What made it tricky was finding companies that were planning to go out on tour, and seeing if we could coordinate times and venues to make it worth everyone’s while.”

Tracy first learned that Complexions Contemporary Ballet was planning to travel to the Dallas area to perform and arranged to have the company make a stop in Tulsa on its way to Texas.

“Complexions is a company I really like, and that we’ve featured in the past,” Tracy said. “I also learned that a company in Dallas that I had been trying to bring to Tulsa for several years, the Bruce Wood Dance company, was starting up live performances, and they agreed to come to Tulsa.”