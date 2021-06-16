Get out and dance: Choregus turns up heat with Summer Dance festival

While many people are anxious to experience live performances in theaters once again, the task of finding artists to fill those stages can be an anxiety-inducing experience.
Tulsa’s Choregus Productions, which specializes in presenting cutting-edge contemporary dance groups and musical artists, will present its Summer Heat International Dance Festival this weekend at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
“I knew I wanted to bring the festival back this year,” Choregus founder Ken Tracy said. “What made it tricky was finding companies that were planning to go out on tour, and seeing if we could coordinate times and venues to make it worth everyone’s while.”
Tracy first learned that Complexions Contemporary Ballet was planning to travel to the Dallas area to perform and arranged to have the company make a stop in Tulsa on its way to Texas.
“Complexions is a company I really like, and that we’ve featured in the past,” Tracy said. “I also learned that a company in Dallas that I had been trying to bring to Tulsa for several years, the Bruce Wood Dance company, was starting up live performances, and they agreed to come to Tulsa.”
Tracy had other dance companies booked for the festival that had to drop out at the last minute, either because other venues the companies were planning to perform at decided against opening, or because of spikes in coronravirus cases where the companies were based.
“I finally managed to get in touch with Nai-Ni Chen Dance, which is based in New Jersey, and they began our third group,” Tracy said. “So now, it’s just a matter of hoping that everything goes well from here on.”
Complexions Contemporary Ballet will open the festival Thursday, June 17, making its third appearance under the auspices of Choregus Productions.
The company was founded by choreographer Dwight Rhoden and legendary dancer Desmond Richardson in 1994, and it soon established itself as one of the country’s leading contemporary dance ensembles.
Complexions has earned praise for the way it blends methods, styles and cultures from across the globe to create a continually evolving form of dance that reflects the movement of the world — and all its cultures — as an interrelated whole.
It will present an evening of six short pieces, including an excerpt from a world premiere piece titled “Gather Round,” set to a song by former Stray Cats bassist Lee Rocker; and a 2019 piece, “Woke,” described as “a physical reaction to the daily news,” set to songs that include the Temptations’ “Ball of Confusion,” Logic’s “Killing Spree” and “Peace Piece” by Bill Evans.
The late Bruce Wood performed with the San Francisco Ballet, Les Ballets Jazz de Montreal and the Lar Lubovitch Dance Company before returning to his native Texas to create his own company, for which he created some 80 ballets before his death in 2014.
Bruce Wood Dance will perform two of his works during its Summer Heat festival appearance Friday, June 18. One will be “Hide Me Angel,” a short work set to Aaron Copland’s “The Promise of Living.” The other is the longer work “Requiem,” set to Mozart’s famed Requiem Mass, and which is considered Wood’s masterpiece.
Also on the program are two new works: “Blue,” choreographed by the company’s current artistic director Joy Bollinger; and “Sombreristas,” by Omar Román de Jesús.
The festival concludes Saturday, June 19, with Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, which Choregus first brought to Tulsa in 2015.
The Taiwan native has earned international praise for creating dances that reflect her vision as an immigrant American female artist with deep roots in the Asian culture, which also examine current issues with global influences.
The program her company will present includes several works inspired by Chen’s response to the natural world, including “Way of Five — Fire,” an excerpt from a longer work that explores the Chinese concept of the five basic elements; “Luminescence,” about undersea life; and “Whirlwind,” inspired by Chen’s travels along the historic Silk Road.
All performances will be in the Chapman Music Hall of the Tulsa PAC to allow for socially distanced seating.
“We prefer to do our shows in a more intimate space, but there is no way for socially distanced seating in a hall like the Williams Theater that would be economically viable,” Tracy said. “On the other hand, ticket sales have been better than we expected. I guess people are really wanting to get out and experience live performances again.”