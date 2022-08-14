Get in the act with Heller Theatre Company's '25-Hour Play Festival,' 'Heller Shorts'

Tulsa’s Heller Theatre Company, the only group dedicated to presenting original plays by local writers, is seeking participants for the “25-Hour Play Festival,” which will take place Aug. 26-27.

Over the course of a 25-hour period, beginning at 6:30 p.m., groups of writers, actors and directors will create and stage an original short play.

First, the participating writers will be given an opening and closing line to incorporate in their scripts, which can be no more than 10 pages long. Writers will have until 7 a.m. to complete their scripts, which will then be given to directors. At 8 a.m., the actors will arrive to begin rehearsals.

The finished plays will then be presented at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27.

All this will take place in the Fellowship Hall at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1442 S. Quaker Ave.

Applications to participate must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. To submit an application: https://forms.gle/fj7FLjgcPyhuDgjF9

Heller Theatre Company is also seeking submissions for its annual “Heller Shorts” production, which will be presented Oct. 21-23 at ahha Tulsa, 101 E. Archer St.

The theme for the 2022 production is “Hellerween: Shorts to Scare You Shortless!” Plays can be no more than eight pages in length, have a maximum of six speaking roles and a minimum of staging requirements; and fit in with the Halloween theme of something spooky, scary or shocking. Work must be original and previously unproduced. Deadline for submissions is Sept. 12.

Heller’s playwright in residence, Shadia Dahlal, will conduct a workshop on “Horror for the Stage,” 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at ahha Tulsa, to help provide some insights into how to tap into one’s own fears to create effective theater.

To submit a script, and more information: facebook.com/HellerTheatreCompany.

‘Something Rotten!’ continues

Theatre Tulsa, which is marking its 100th anniversary of producing quality theater in Tulsa, serves up a uniquely comic origin story for the Broadway musical in “Something Rotten!”

The play is the story of a pair of brothers in Elizabethan England who are trying to make a go of the theater business — but their efforts simply can’t compete with those of William Shakespeare, whose comedies, histories and tragedies are so popular.

But when one of the brothers consults a sketchy soothsayer about what the future of theater might hold, he is told that one day performers will suddenly break out into song for no apparent reason. It’s a concept so ridiculous, the brothers reason, that it just might work. And so they try to create the first piece of “musical theater.”

Performances are 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 21 and 28; and 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 19-20 and 26-27, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

Tickets are $29.25-$47.50. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

‘Peter Pan’ opens

Green Country Children’s Theater will debut its production of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale “Peter Pan,” with performances 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 19-20 and 26-27, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 and 28, at Oklahoma Performing Arts, 718 W. Elm Place, in Broken Arrow.

Tickets are $13-$15, and can be purchased at onthestage.tickets/show/oklahoma-performing-arts/