Get a 'Clue': Tulsa Project Theatre returns with criminal comedy

Tulsa Project Theatre was in the midst of its 10th anniversary season when the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.

“We made a couple of attempts to restart things, but then there would be another surge of the virus and we’d have to shut down again,” said Jenny Guy, the company’s artistic director. “So when things looked as if they were settling down, and we could really get started again, it make me think of what sort of show we should do.

“And one thing I really wanted to do was to give our audiences a chance to experience the sheer joy and excitement of live theater,” she said. “I wanted to hear people laughing, sharing in this unique communal experience.”

So, to achieve these goals, Tulsa Project Theatre has turned to crime.

Specifically, it has turned to the stage adaptation of the movie “Clue,” itself inspired by the popular board game in which players must determine which of the six characters has committed a murder, where said murder was committed within a mansion studded with secret passageways, and what implement was used to effect this dastardly deed.

“This is a show I’ve been wanting to do for some time,” Guy said. “Once I made the decision, I knew that the best way to deliver on giving our audiences an incredible, fun and entertaining evening was to get Morgan Hicks to direct.”

Hicks is the co-founder and arts engagement director of Theatre Squared in Fayetteville, a company that has earned national acclaim both for its productions of classic and contemporary theater, as well as fostering the creation of new and original works.

Guy has worked with Hicks at Theatre Squared in the past, in productions such as the 1960s-era farce “Boeing-Boeing.”

“I think she’s a comic genius,” Guy said. “What I love about her work is that, while she is an expert at getting every possible laugh from a situation, she’s just as concerned with the characters and their relationships. Her shows are not just funny for the sake of being funny — everything is rooted in truth.”

A project such as a theatrical reworking of a board game might seem a bit daunting, to discover hidden depths in characters and a story literally made of plastic and cardboard.

However, Hicks said, “There is really so much to discover in this script. When we started rehearsals, we spent a lot of time just playing with learning the plot, and if that’s all you focus on, you can still present a decent show.

“But if you try to understand all of what’s going on, then you have the opportunity to create something that’s more connected with real emotions,” Hicks said.

Hicks cited the fact that the story of “Clue” is set in the mid-1950s, a time when the “Red Scare” and the activities of the House Un-American Activities Committee were fueling panic throughout the country, when social mores were beginning to crack, and people were still capable of feeling enough shame about their personal secrets to want to keep them hidden at all costs.

Those people include Timothy Hunter as Colonel Mustard, Claire Holt as Miss Scarlet, Maddy Mae Billings as Mrs. White, Chris Williams as Professor Plum, Ben Rodriguez as Mr. Green and Guy as Mrs. Peacock, with Brock England as Wadsworth, the butler, Ashe Balileigh as Yvette, the maid, and Garrek Reed as the unfortunate Mr. Boddy.

“This is my first time to direct a show in Tulsa, and I was happy to know I had a ‘ringer’ in Jenny being part of the cast,” Hicks said. “But once we started auditions, I realized I had a whole room full of ‘ringers.’ I’ve really been impressed by our cast, both in how they respond to my ideas, and all the things they bring to these characters and this show.”

Guy said she drew a bit of inspiration from the character Betty White played in “The Golden Girls,” as well as from Jennifer Coolidge’s character from “The White Lotus,” in building her version of Mrs. Peacock, who is something of a black widow.

“It’s really wonderful to work with a director who guides you, and then sets you free,” Guy said. “It allows you as an actor to find something new and different every time. I see that with my fellow cast mates. It’s like everyone is acting their own individual play at the same time. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve watched one of colleagues come up with something new and just lose it. It’s like I’m watching a new play every time we’re on stage.”

“‘Clue’ is truly one of those shows where everyone is both protagonist and antagonist, victim and perpetrator,” Hicks said. “In a sense, we’re telling a bunch of little stories that all combine into a larger one. I think that audience members could decide to follow one particular character throughout the show, and gain a whole new perspective on why that person acted or reacted in a certain way.”

That concept of multiple possibilities is a hallmark of the game “Clue,” of which there are 216 combinations of character, weapon and location that could serve as the denouement. The film version, released in 1985, had three different endings, requiring people to see the film three times to learn all the answers.

“Our play is closer to the film,” Hicks said, somewhat mysteriously. “I think we’ll give the audience a good conclusion.”

Tulsa Project Theatre was originally founded with the idea of it being a company affiliated with Actors Equity, the union for stage performers and stage managers.

“We’ve been in contact with Actors Equity during this whole time, from the pandemic shutdowns to trying to restart this year,” Guy said. “Right now, we’re kind of on pause, as we’re trying to determine what we can do in Tulsa, without limiting ourselves in whom we can cast, and who we can have working with us back stage.

“I’d say that right now we’re ‘equity friendly,’ not a full partner,” she said. “However, every one of our actors gets paid for their work. That’s non-negotiable.”