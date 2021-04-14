Gathering Place to host landmark African-American collection

One of the largest and most prestigious collections of African-American art and history will be displayed at the ONEOK Boathouse in Tulsa's The Gathering place beginning May 22.

The Kinsey African-American Art & History Collection is a traveling exhibition of art and artifacts including books, documents, photography, paintings, fine art, and personal belongings, which chronicle the story of African-American struggles, triumphs, and accomplishments from 1595 to present day.

The collection is composed of more than 700 rare, primary-sourced historical objects and artifacts that Bernard and Shirley Kinsey, and later on, their son Khalil, have collected over the course of their international travels, and their desire to develop a deeper connection with their own African-American history and culture, and to celebrate the achievements and contributions of black Americans from before the formation of the United States to present times.

The collection has been on an international tour since 2007 in effort to increase public awareness about African-American history and culture. More than 15 million people have seen the exhibit on display at institutes including the University of Hong Kong Museum and Gallery, the California Africa American Museum, EPCOT-Walt Disney World, and the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.