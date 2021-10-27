Game on with 'Trail to Oregon'; Theatre Tulsa Academy visits 'Chicago'

Briggs said he revisited the play during the pandemic, and decided to pursue putting the show after that most local theater companies were planning to present shows that had to be postponed because of the pandemic.

"I understand why they would do that, but at the same time, I was thinking that audiences, who are really just starting to get back to going to shows, might want to see something a little different," Briggs said. He laughed, then added, "All right, something really different."

"The Trail to Oregon!" follows a family — father, mother, daughter, son, and grandfather — as they set out in a broken-down Conestoga wagon pulled by a malformed ox on a journey across the North American continent in search of a better life that might be found only in a place called Oregon.

Naturally, all manner of tribulations befall the family, from bandits to dysentery, before they reach their destination, which gives some cast members the chance to portray many characters. Briggs added that "The Trail to Oregon!" is a very adult show, with language and situation designed for more mature audiences.

"There's nothing sentimental about this show at all," Briggs said. "It's really the story of these six idiots who headed out West, and if there's a moral to it, it's 'Don't do what these morons did.'"