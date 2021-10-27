Game on with 'Trail to Oregon'; Theatre Tulsa Academy visits 'Chicago'

Some may have just learned about the video game "The Oregon Trial" from the ads for it that seem to pop up any time one lays a finger on a iPhone.
However, this game — originally created to teach students about the very real dangers of cross-country travel in the early 19th century — has been around in multiple permutations since 1971. The game also has spawned a couple of theatrical parodies, one of which, "The Trail to Oregon!", will roll on to the stage of Tulsa's Nightingale Theater, 1416 E. Fourth St., for two performances, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 5-6.
"The Trail to Oregon!" was created by StarKid Productions, a company originally formed at the University of Michigan that first gained recognition for its parodies of Harry Potter movies.
"They would record and post their shows to YouTube, and I just fell in love with what they did," said Sam Briggs, who is producing and acting in the Tulsa production of "The Trail to Oregon!" "This is one of the smallest shows they've ever done, in terms of the number of people in the cast.
"As a kid, I always enjoyed those comedies about people traveling, like 'National Lampoon's Vacation' and 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles,'" he said. "And when I first saw 'The Trail to Oregon!,' it was like my love for that genre of movie, and my love of musical theater, came together."
Briggs said he revisited the play during the pandemic, and decided to pursue putting the show after that most local theater companies were planning to present shows that had to be postponed because of the pandemic.
"I understand why they would do that, but at the same time, I was thinking that audiences, who are really just starting to get back to going to shows, might want to see something a little different," Briggs said. He laughed, then added, "All right, something really different."
"The Trail to Oregon!" follows a family — father, mother, daughter, son, and grandfather — as they set out in a broken-down Conestoga wagon pulled by a malformed ox on a journey across the North American continent in search of a better life that might be found only in a place called Oregon.
Naturally, all manner of tribulations befall the family, from bandits to dysentery, before they reach their destination, which gives some cast members the chance to portray many characters. Briggs added that "The Trail to Oregon!" is a very adult show, with language and situation designed for more mature audiences.
"There's nothing sentimental about this show at all," Briggs said. "It's really the story of these six idiots who headed out West, and if there's a moral to it, it's 'Don't do what these morons did.'"
In addition to Briggs, the cast includes Karlena Riggs, Kia Hightower, Kristen Simpson, Nick Cains, and Robert Young.
Tickets are $20 advance, $25 at the door. To purchase: thetrailtooregontulsa.eventbrite.com
'An Oklahoma Journey'
Earlier this year it was announced that The Signature Chorale, the residence vocal ensemble of the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College, would become part of Tulsa Opera and be renamed the Tulsa Opera Signature Chorale.
The ensemble will have its first performance under its new identity, when it joins the Signature String Quartet in "An Oklahoma Journey," a concert that focuses on the many contributions this state has made to popular music.
The concert will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.
The program will feature such well-known songs as "Tulsa Time," "Route 66," "You're the Reason God Made Oklahoma," and "Desperado," along with songs by Woody Guthrie, "From Here On In" and "So Long, It's Been Good to Know You," along with Ralph Manuel's "Alleluia," and Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!"
Tickets are $20. 918-595-7777, signaturesymphony.org.
Theatre Tulsa Academy
Members of Theatre Tulsa Academy, an interactive theater training program for young performers, will present a special edition of the musical "Chicago," the Kander & Ebb classic that has been adapted to be more appropriate for teen-aged performers.
Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 in the Williams Theatre of the Tulsa PAC,110 E. Second St.
The original “Chicago,” based on a notorious crime that captured public attention in the 1920s, opened on Broadway in 1975. A revival of the show opened in 1996 and continues to run more than two decades later, logging nearly 10,000 performances.
The Theatre Tulsa Academy series of shows features youth-oriented and “junior” versions of popular musicals as a supplement to Theatre Tulsa’s regular season of mainstage shows. Theatre Tulsa Academy produces four additional works per season.
The production is directed by Clare Holt, choreographed and assistant-directed by Travis Guillory, with music direction from Lydia Gray. Tickets are $20.25-$26.50. To purchase: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.