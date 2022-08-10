 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Funny Women' headed for PAC

Tickets are now on sale for "Funny Women of a Certain Age," the live version of the popular Showtime comedy, which will be at the Tulsa PAC Sept. 16.

Tickets are $45-$65, and are available by calling 918-596-7111 or online at tulsapac.com.

The Tulsa performance will feature comedians Caroline Rhea, Missy Hall and Thea Vidale, along with Carole Montgomery, who created the Showtime special in 2019. The original version because the network's highest rated comedy special, and was followed by two more editions, the most recent airing in November 2021.

"Funny Women of a Certain Age" is recommended for mature audiences.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

