Funny business: Blue Whale Comedy Festival brings back the laughs

The first thing you need to know about the Blue Whale Comedy Festival is this: Don’t go to the Blue Whale of Catoosa looking for laughs.

This does not mean that a visit to this Route 66 landmark is not an enjoyable experience, and one that for any number of reasons might invoke humor and chuckles.

But it does mean that the Blue Whale Comedy Festival, which will take place Aug. 24-27, does not take place anywhere in the vicinity of its namesake.

“Every year we get questions about what shows are going to be at the Blue Whale,” said Derek Combs, the event manager for Guthrie Green and the organizer of the Blue Whale Comedy Festival. “And the number is exactly zero. No shows are going to be happening at the Blue Whale.”

Combs said the Blue Whale was chosen as the symbol for the festival because “it is one of those unique landmarks along Route 66.”

But also, one could argue that the Blue Whale is a physical representation of one of the basic theories of what makes something funny.

Comedy has been described as “the juxtaposition of incongruities.” And what could be more incongruously juxtaposed than a big blue whale set in a man-made pond by the side of the road in a landlocked state such as Oklahoma?

Regardless of the whys and wherefores of its name, the Blue Whale Comedy Festival promises to bring some of the top names in stand-up comedy to Tulsa, as well as showcasing a number of local comedians, over the course of a long weekend.

No laughing matterThis will be the seventh year for the festival, which was forced to take a two-year hiatus when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its height.

Since it began in 2014, the festival has featured such talents as Michelle Wolff, Tig Notaro, Maria Bamford, Fortune Feimster, Michael Ian Black, Judah Friedlander, Brian Moses, Nikki Glaser and Natasha Leggero.

“The festival was really picking up steam in 2018 and 2019,” Combs said. “Then came COVID and everything just stopped. Fortunately, we’ve been able to pick up, more or less, where we left off. This year’s festival is maybe a little stripped back from the 2019 event, but not that much.”

One reason for that, Combs said, is because comedians have been back on the road and back in clubs for about year.

“We didn’t have any trouble finding acts that wanted to come to Tulsa,” he said. “We think we have a good balance of top national acts and comedians who are on the rise in the stand-up world.”

Big namesThe headline acts for the 2022 festival are Rory Scovel, who is set to perform Friday, Aug. 26, and Dan Soder, who will perform Saturday, Aug. 27.

Scovel has appeared in films such as “I Feel Pretty” with Amy Schumer and “The House” with Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler, as well as the TV series “Ground Floor.” His 2017 Netflix special, “Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up for the First Time,” was called “one of the funniest (shows) of the year” by the Los Angeles Times.

Soder has portrayed the character of Mafee in the Showtime series “Billions,” when he’s not performing stand-up. He has made three stand-up specials, the most recent of which is “Son of a Gary,” which debuted on HBO in 2019.

“HBO has always been something of the gold standard when it comes to stand-up comedy specials,” Combs said. “We also have several performers, such as Dina Hashem and Raanan Hershberg, who among the current rising stars in the stand-up world, so we’re giving Tulsa audiences the chance to see several comics whose careers are just starting to catch fire.”

Local laughsWhile out-of-towners make up most of the featured acts, one of the purposes of the Blue Whale Comedy Festival is provide local stand-up comedians with the opportunities to showcase their talents.

“We are going to have about 60 local and regional comics taking part in this year’s festival,” Combs said. “In the past, we’ve had as many as 500 people submit applications, so it’s very competitive.”

Area comedians will be showcased in the Okie Homie showcases, as well as in some of the planned improvisation events, and as opening acts for some of the headliners.

Tulsan Shawna Blake began her stand-up career not long after the first Blue Whale Comedy Festival closed. She has been a part of every festival since, as a performer and this year as a member of the committee helping to put the festival together.

“We help select the performers, and during the festival itself we help with making sure everything goes smoothly,” Blake said.

Blake said she got into stand-up “because I wanted people to pay attention to me. I also took courses in creative writing, and while I wasn’t any good at coming up with plots, I was good at coming with funny lines. So stand-up seemed the perfect way to combine those things.”

In addition to her more logistical duties, Blake will take part in the “Too Many Cooks in the Kitchen” show at the Cain’s Ballroom, in which comics will be doing riffs on food, travel and the like, while attempting to prepare traditional brunch dishes (food by actual cooks will also be available for purchase from Mac’s BBQ at Cain’s). She will also be the host at Marina Franklin’s show, also at the Cain’s.

“For me, this is the most wonderful time of the year, like a stand-up Christmas,” Blake said, laughing. “It’s a chance to meet and mingle with comics from around the country, to be able to see such a variety of comedians and maybe learn a few things from them.

“It also is a real boost to local comics, because it’s a great reminder of the talent that we have here,” she said. “Maybe there are people who don’t realize all the stand-up that is happening in Tulsa until they come to a Blue Whale festival and learn what’s out there.”

