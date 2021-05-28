'Frozen' musical will come to Tulsa; rescheduled Celebrity Attractions shows announced

Four touring musicals that Celebrity Attractions had originally scheduled to present during 2020, including the stage version of the blockbuster Disney animated film “Frozen,” will now be part of the company’s 2021-22 season.
The other shows set for the coming season include the award-winning “Come From Away,” the stage adaptation of the animated film “Anastasia” and a musical based on Roald Dahl’s beloved novel, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
Celebrity Attractions will be announcing the rest of its season for 2021-22 at a later date.
Those already holding tickets to these shows will be contacted directly by Celebrity Attractions about keeping or releasing their seats. Tickets for the public will go on sale at a later date.
“This past year has been incredibly challenging for everyone, including the Broadway industry,” Kristin Dotson, CEO of Celebrity Attractions, said. “We have been working diligently to ensure that Broadway can return to our stage in a way that is safe for everyone involved. We have all had to learn patience with the pandemic, but I promise these productions will be worth the wait.”
The Tulsa PAC has been working to welcome audiences back safely, collaborating with local city and state public health officials and leaders in science, technology and medicine. Some changes will be obvious to audiences, while others are invisible but equally important, including technological updates to HVAC systems and enhanced cleaning.
Specific COVID-19 requirements will be clearly stated and available for each engagement once they are confirmed.
“Come From Away” will be in Tulsa Oct. 12-17. The musical is based on the true story of a small town in Newfoundland, Canada, that suddenly had its population grow by the thousands when planes were diverted to it in the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The locals, along with the various people that have “come from away,” slowly manage to find common ground, as tensions turn into trust, and gratitude grows into enduring friendships.
Roald Dahl’s novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” comes to the stage in a new production that will be in Tulsa Nov. 2-7. It follows the adventures of a young boy who happens to find a golden ticket that grants him entrance into amazing world of Willy Wonka, the most famous candymaker in the world. It features songs from the classic 1974 film adaptation, such as “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” as well as a new score from the songwriters of “Hairspray.”
The mythic story of Anastasia Romanov, the young daughter of the last Russian tsar, who somehow managed to escape before her family was murdered, is the subject of “Anastasia,” which will be presented July 19-24, 2022.
Set in 1920s Paris, the story follows a brave young woman determined to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat to embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.
Official dates have not yet been set, but Disney’s “Frozen” is scheduled to come to Tulsa in the fall of 2022. Created by a team with 16 Tony Awards to its credit, the stage version features all the songs that made the animated film one of Disney’s greatest successes, including “Love is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” and “Let it Go.”
Based on Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Snow Queen,” the story is about two sisters — one whose powers to control all things cold has caused her to plunge the land into perpetual winter, and one who is determined to get her sister to warm up to the idea that true love is what the world really needs.
“Now, more than ever, we need the shared experience that only live theater can provide,” Dotson said. “We are beyond excited to welcome our audiences back to the Tulsa PAC.”
For more information: celebrityattractions.com.
