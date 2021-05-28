'Frozen' musical will come to Tulsa; rescheduled Celebrity Attractions shows announced

Specific COVID-19 requirements will be clearly stated and available for each engagement once they are confirmed.

“Come From Away” will be in Tulsa Oct. 12-17. The musical is based on the true story of a small town in Newfoundland, Canada, that suddenly had its population grow by the thousands when planes were diverted to it in the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The locals, along with the various people that have “come from away,” slowly manage to find common ground, as tensions turn into trust, and gratitude grows into enduring friendships.

Roald Dahl’s novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” comes to the stage in a new production that will be in Tulsa Nov. 2-7. It follows the adventures of a young boy who happens to find a golden ticket that grants him entrance into amazing world of Willy Wonka, the most famous candymaker in the world. It features songs from the classic 1974 film adaptation, such as “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” as well as a new score from the songwriters of “Hairspray.”

The mythic story of Anastasia Romanov, the young daughter of the last Russian tsar, who somehow managed to escape before her family was murdered, is the subject of “Anastasia,” which will be presented July 19-24, 2022.