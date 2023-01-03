From 'Hamilton' to Bruce Springsteen: 10 things on entertainment calendar to look forward to in 2023

For mental health or just plain fun, it’s important to have things you can look forward to doing.

Now that 2023 has arrived, here are 10 things you may be interested in experiencing in the new year.

‘The Boss’ returning

Bruce Springsteen rocked BOK Center in 2009. He’s coming back next month.

Accompanied by his E Street Band, Springsteen is scheduled to perform Feb. 21 at Tulsa’s downtown arena.

When Springsteen made his BOK Center debut 13 years ago, it was reported to be his first concert in Oklahoma since a 1978 performance at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

“The last time we were in Tulsa,” said Springsteen before a long pause at the 2009 show. “Have we been here before? All I know is we are here tonight, and we are here with a purpose to rock the house.”

Tickets for Springsteen’s return performance are available. For the first time, Springsteen embraced Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model to sell tickets. That sparked outrage when some ticket prices soared into the thousands. However, in Tulsa, there are remaining tickets that can be had for less than $20.

Among other music artists scheduled to perform at BOK Center in 2023: Keith Sweat (Oklahoma R&B Bash, Jan. 28), The Judds (farewell tour, Feb. 2), TobyMac (March 25), Journey/Toto (March 31), Koe Wetzel (April 14), Kane Brown (May 12), Lizzo (May 20), Shania Twain (June 3), Billy Strings (June 7) and Paramore (July 29).

If you’re feeling bull-ish, the PBR will return Feb. 10-11 to BOK Center.

For tickets to BOK Center events, go to bokcenter.com.

Reba’s Place

Atoka is getting a boost from a celebrity-branded attraction in 2023, thanks to Oklahoma country music artist Reba McEntire.

McEntire partnered with the Choctaw Nation and the city of Atoka on Reba’s Place. Constructed in a century-old Masonic Temple at 319 Court St. in Atoka, Reba’s Place is a restaurant, bar, live music venue and retail store. Two stories of dining space will open to a central stage for live music performances.

Early visitors have commented about their experiences on the Reba’s Place Facebook page. A grand opening is pending. If you’ve got a bunch of folks headed that way, groups of 12 or more can book a spot there February and beyond by emailing groups@rebasplace.com.

For more information about Reba’s Place, go to rebasplace.com.

‘Hamilton’ coming back“

Hamilton” is returning to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center for 16 performances March 7-19.

Said a news release: “Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.”

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. In addition to Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, “Hamilton” won a Pulitzer Prize for drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Tickets went on sale in December at celebrityattractions.com.

“Hamilton” is a part of Celebrity Attractions’ 2022-2023 Broadway season, which will continue with “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations” and Disney’s “The Lion King.”

Bonus Tulsa PAC attraction: Broadway legend Patti Lupone will perform there April 29. For tickets, go to tulsapac.com.

Rock of ages

The University of Tulsa’s football stadium hasn’t hosted a major concert event since a New Kids on the Block show drew a sold-out crowd of 42,000 in 1990.

The drought will end when Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Alice Cooper will bring a tour stop to Chapman Stadium Aug. 16. If the show goes well, you can expect more concert events at the stadium in the future.

For tickets, go to motleycrue.com or defleppard.com.

Carney Fest

Church Studio, a recording studio and former church once owned by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Leon Russell, returned to glory in 2022 after a major renovation.

Church Studio and the LeonLifers (super fans of Russell) will team up April 15 to present Carney Fest.

Performers will include Reverend Horton Heat, Ann Bell & the Tulsa Sound, Brad Absher & the Superials, Jake & the Idols, Dante & the Bird Dogs, Brent Giddens, Until Now, Black Crown, Travis Kidd and Zac Wenzel.

For tickets and information, go to carneyfest.com.

If you’re curious about where Carney Fest gets its name, consider that Russell released the 1972 album “Carney” on his Shelter Records label. The album included the songs “Tight Rope” and “This Masquerade.”

More ‘Reservation Dogs,’ ‘Tulsa King’

The groundbreaking and critically praised shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” has been granted a third season.

Co-created by Tulsa filmmaker Sterlin Harjo, “Reservation Dogs” follows the adventures of four Indigenous youths in the fictional town of Okern. Season two ended with Bear, Willie Jack, Cheese and Elora Danan stranded in California. Let’s get them back home.

Writers from the New York Times, Variety and Rolling Stone put “Reservation Dogs” at the top of their best TV shows of 2022 lists. The series is available on FX on Hulu.

“Tulsa King,” a Paramount+ series starring Sylvester Stallone as a fish-out-of-water mafia capo, has been green-lighted for a second season. Season one was shot primarily in Oklahoma City.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Martin Scorsese filmed “Killers of the Flower Moon” in Pawhuska and other Oklahoma towns in 2021.

When can you see it?

It has been reported that the film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, could debut in May at the Cannes Film Festival, followed by a theatrical release.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on David Grann’s book about serial murders of the oil-rich Osage in the 1920s.

“The subject matter, I am pleased to see that it is coming to light now,” Brendan Fraser, who is in the cast, said during a 2022 pop culture convention in Dallas. “It’s important.”

From Rembrandt to Monet

Visitors to Philbrook Museum of Art can immerse themselves in European masterworks in 2023.

“Rembrandt to Monet: 500 Years of European Painting from Joslyn Art Museum” will arrive Feb. 22 at Philbrook and remain through May 28.

For the first time, paintings by celebrated artists such as Rembrandt, Titian, El Greco, Bouguereau, Renoir and Monet from the renowned collection of Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha, Nebraska will travel to Tulsa.

The exhibition spans nearly 500 years with over 50 works of art.

For information regarding Philbrook events, got to philbrook.org.

‘Princess Bride’ in concert

If you love the 1987 film “The Princess Bride,” here’s something for you:

“The Princess Bride” in concert with the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will take place April 15 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Said a promo for the event: “Fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, true love, miracles. ... Experience one of the most beloved films of all time as never before, with the power of a full symphony orchestra performing the entire musical score live-to-picture.”

Composer Mark Knopfler’s score was specially arranged for a symphony orchestra. Ron Spigelman will serve as guest conductor.

For tickets, go to tulsasymphony.org.

Rocklahoma

The Pryor-based music and camping festival celebrated a 15th year in 2022. It has taken place on Labor Day weekend each of the past two years, but dates have yet to be announced for 2023.

Check rocklahoma.com for updates.

Born & Raised is an “outlaw” and red dirt music festival at the same site. It usually follows Rocklahoma. For information, go to bornandraisedfestival.com.