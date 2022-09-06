 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free Inspyral Circus comes to Guthrie Green

  • Updated
  • 0

Guthrie Green presents Monte Montgomery and Inspyral Circus for free on Sept. 25 at 2:30 p.m.

The show is for all ages and will include aerial acts, stilt-walking, and Cyr wheel followed by a concert from Monte Montgomery.

Montgomery plays a blend of Texas blues, soul and rock. He is the winner of seven consecutive Austin Music Awards and was chosen to write the music for Tim Allen’s nine-season ABC comedy Last Man Standing.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

