Free Inspyral Circus comes to Guthrie Green

Guthrie Green presents Monte Montgomery and Inspyral Circus for free on Sept. 25 at 2:30 p.m.
The show is for all ages and will include aerial acts, stilt-walking, and Cyr wheel followed by a concert from Monte Montgomery.
Montgomery plays a blend of Texas blues, soul and rock. He is the winner of seven consecutive Austin Music Awards and was chosen to write the music for Tim Allen’s nine-season ABC comedy Last Man Standing.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.