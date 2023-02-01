Free chamber music concert Thursday

The Thaela String Quartet will conclude its two-week educational residency, sponsored by Chamber Music Tulsa, with a free concert, noon Thursday, Feb. 2, at Central Library, 400 Civic Center, downtown Tulsa.
The program will feature classic and contemporary works, from the Lento movement of Dvorak's Quartet in F Major, Op. 96, the "American," to works by such composers Anthony R. Green, whose "Sacred Ground: We can still feel the tremors" was inspired by the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre; and Alexander Vittal, whose "Abbey Road Suite," will be performed.
The ensemble will be joined by cellist Sterling Elliot for a performance of "Klap Ur Handz," from Daniel Bernard Roumain's String Quintet, "Rosa Parks."
For more information: chambermusictulsa.org.