Free chamber music concert Thursday

  Updated
  • 0

The Thaela String Quartet will conclude its two-week educational residency, sponsored by Chamber Music Tulsa, with a free concert, noon Thursday, Feb. 2, at Central Library, 400 Civic Center, downtown Tulsa.

The program will feature classic and contemporary works, from the Lento movement of Dvorak's Quartet in F Major, Op. 96, the "American," to works by such composers Anthony R. Green, whose "Sacred Ground: We can still feel the tremors" was inspired by the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre; and Alexander Vittal, whose "Abbey Road Suite," will be performed.

The ensemble will be joined by cellist Sterling Elliot for a performance of "Klap Ur Handz," from Daniel Bernard Roumain's String Quintet, "Rosa Parks."

For more information: chambermusictulsa.org.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

